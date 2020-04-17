You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China urges World Bank to suspend debt payments for poorest countries

Fri, Apr 17, 2020 - 8:52 AM

[WASHINGTON] China on Thursday urged the World Bank to allow its poorest borrowers to suspend debt payments while they deal with the coronavirus pandemic, saying the world's biggest multilateral development bank should "lead by example."

Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kun said in a statement to the World Bank's Development Committee that all parties should take part in joint actions agreed by Group of 20 countries to address debt vulnerabilities amid the pandemic, including commercial, multilateral and official bilateral creditors.

Mr Liu said debt service suspension by the World Bank Group's International Development Association arm would be "net present value-neutral" and would not hurt its credit rating.

If the World Bank Group "fails to participate in collective actions for suspending debt service payments, its role as a global leader in multilateral development will be seriously weakened, and the effectiveness of the initiative will be undermined," Mr Liu said.

On Wednesday, the G-20 major economies agreed to suspend bilateral official debt service payments for the world's poorest countries through the end of the year, a move quickly matched by a group of hundreds of private creditors. It was expected to free up more than US$20 billion for the countries to spend on fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

SEE ALSO

Singapore non-oil exports in March jump 17.6% from 'low base'

"As a responsible bilateral creditor, China will actively engage in bilateral consultations with borrowing countries to put into effect the arrangements for the suspension of debt service payments reached by the G20 through consensus," Mr Liu said.

World Bank President David Malpass, who pushed for the G-20 debt initiative, told a meeting of G-20 finance officials that debt forbearance by multilateral development banks would require them to maintain creditworthiness.

"Suspending repayments to MDBs, if not fully compensated by new shareholder contributions, would run the risk of hurting the poor in both the short-term, by reducing our ability to front-load assistance, and in the long-term, by reducing our leveraging capacity," Mr Malpass said in a statement.

CHINA SUPPORTS SDR ISSUE

People's Bank of China Governor Yi Gang said in a separate statement to the International Monetary Fund's steering committee that China supports a general allocation of new Special Drawing Rights, which would boost liquidity for member countries.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday dashed any hopes for such a new issuance of IMF monetary reserves at the present time, saying it would do little help the poorest countries and most of the benefits would flow to wealthier countries that do not need them.

Sources familiar with the IMF's deliberations on the issue told Reuters this week that the United States was also opposed to the fund's providing new resources to Iran and China with no conditions.

"We also support a timely allocation of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), which has been proved as an agile and effective measure in previous crises response," Mr Yi said.

In 2009, the IMF allocated US$250 billion in new SDRs to its members, providing a liquidity boost during the depths of the last financial crisis.

REUTERS

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 17, 2020 08:49 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea workforce participation rate posts fastest drop since 2009

[SEOUL] South Korea's unemployment rate rose only modestly in March, but the workforce participation rate posted the...

Apr 17, 2020 08:30 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports in March jump 17.6% from 'low base'

SINGAPORE'S exports grew by a surprising 17.6 per cent in March, extending February's expansion, amid a weak outlook...

Apr 17, 2020 08:25 AM
Transport

Two private groups considering bid for Virgin Australia: report

[SYDNEY] Two private groups are considering making approaches for Australia's second-biggest airline Virgin...

Apr 17, 2020 08:20 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Friday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, extending rallies on Wall Street with investors eyeing China's GDP...

Apr 17, 2020 08:13 AM
Life & Culture

Prince Harry and Meghan hand out meals in Los Angeles

[LOS ANGELES] Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan handed out meals to sick people in Los Angeles, in their...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.