You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China will promote reform, opening of bond market: PBOC deputy governor

Mon, Sep 03, 2018 - 10:52 AM

BP_Pan Gongsheng_030918_69.jpg
Pan Gongsheng said the central bank would also support foreign ratings agencies' market entry and the development of their ratings business in the country.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SHANGHAI] China's central bank will "firmly push forward" the deepening of reform and further opening of China's bond market, the bank's deputy governor said in an interview with Chinese financial news outlet Yicai.

Pan Gongsheng said the central bank would also support foreign ratings agencies' market entry and the development of their ratings business in the country.

He said that China would promote a friendlier and more convenient investment environment for foreign institutional investors in the country's bond market.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_030918_2.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

GDP still vital tool, but new ways needed to take Singapore's pulse

BP_SG_030918_3.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Real Estate

Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet

BT_20180903_LMXTOPLINE3_3549537.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Miyoshi counting on next-gen tech

Most Read

1 Development charge rates raised by an average of 9.8% for non-landed residential land use
2 Market value of S'pore stocks shrinks as funds take cover from poor earnings visibility
3 Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet
4 Non-landed DC rates up 9.8% for fifth straight increase
5 ESR-Reit unitholders approve Viva Industrial Trust merger
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_CBD_030918_2.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

GDP still vital tool, but new ways needed to take Singapore's pulse

BP_SG_030918_3.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Real Estate

Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet

BP_Lim Guan Eng_030918_67.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysian Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng acquitted of corruption charges

Sep 3, 2018
Real Estate

Johor's Forest City golf course opens even as mega-project's fate is unclear

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening