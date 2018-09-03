China will promote reform, opening of bond market: PBOC deputy governor

Pan Gongsheng said the central bank would also support foreign ratings agencies' market entry and the development of their ratings business in the country.

[SHANGHAI] China's central bank will "firmly push forward" the deepening of reform and further opening of China's bond market, the bank's deputy governor said in an interview with Chinese financial news outlet Yicai.

He said that China would promote a friendlier and more convenient investment environment for foreign institutional investors in the country's bond market.

