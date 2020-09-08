You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China's Aug exports rise at fastest pace in nearly 1.5 years, but imports slump

Tue, Sep 08, 2020 - 5:50 AM

nz_chport_080921.jpg
China's exports rose for the third consecutive month in August, eclipsing an extended fall in imports, as more of its trading partners relaxed coronavirus lockdowns in a further boost to the recovery in the world's second-largest economy.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Beijing

CHINA'S exports rose for the third consecutive month in August, eclipsing an extended fall in imports, as more of its trading partners relaxed coronavirus lockdowns in a further boost to the recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

Exports in August rose a solid 9.5 per cent from a year earlier, customs data showed on Monday, marking the strongest gain since March 2019. The figure also beat analysts' expectations for 7.1 per cent growth and compared with a 7.2 per cent increase in July.

Imports, however, slumped 2.1 per cent, compared with market expectations for a 0.1 per cent increase and extending a 1.4 per cent fall in July.

The strong exports suggest a faster and more balanced recovery for the Chinese economy, which is rebounding from a record first-quarter slump thanks largely to domestic stimulus measures.

SEE ALSO

China exports beat forecasts in August, imports falter

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"China's exports continue to defy expectations and to grow significantly faster than global trade, thus gaining global market share," said Louis Kuijs of Oxford Economics. "The import data disappointed, pointing to the need for caution as we assess growth of China's domestic demand."

A private survey on manufacturing activity last week showed Chinese factories reported the first increase in new export orders this year in August as overseas demand slowly revives.

The pick-up in business also led to a further expansion in production, marking the sharpest gain in almost a decade.

China's export performance, boosted by record shipments of medical supplies and robust demand for electronic products, has not been as severely affected by the global slowdown as some analysts had feared.

But imports unexpectedly slipped further into contraction, suggesting softer domestic demand.

Copper imports in August eased from the previous month's all-time high, as an arbitrage window to bring in overseas metal shut and demand from key consumption sectors slowed. Coal imports slipped 20.8 per cent from the month before.

China posted a trade surplus of US$58.93 billion last month, compared with the poll's forecast for a US$50.50 billion surplus and US$62.33 billion surplus in July.

The outlook is still far from rosy as external demand could suffer if virus control measures have to be re-imposed by trade partners later this year on a resurgence of the epidemic.

China also is looking to reduce its reliance on overseas markets for its development as US hostility and the pandemic increase external risks that could hamper longer-term progress.

Already heightened US-China tensions are expected to escalate ahead of the US presidential election in early November. China remains well behind on its pledge to boost purchases of US goods under an agreement that was launched in February. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 8, 2020 12:17 AM
Government & Economy

13,000 workers barred from returning to work after missing Covid-19 testing deadline

[SINGAPORE] Some 13,000 workers who have yet to undergo rostered routine testing for the coronavirus as of Sunday (...

Sep 8, 2020 12:11 AM
Consumer

Saudi Telecom seeks to cut US$2.39b offer for Vodafone Egypt

[RIYADH] Saudi Telecom is in discussions to reduce its non-binding US$2.39 billion offer for a stake in Vodafone...

Sep 7, 2020 11:43 PM
Banking & Finance

ECB slows bond purchases further in August lull

[FRANKFURT] The European Central Bank bought fewer bonds under its stimulus schemes in August, data showed on Monday...

Sep 7, 2020 11:23 PM
Transport

Fresh blaze on stricken oil tanker off Sri Lanka

[COLOMBO] A massive fire that crippled an oil tanker off Sri Lanka has reignited in strong winds, the island nation'...

Sep 7, 2020 11:09 PM
Technology

Siemens considers Bentley systems bid in new digital push

[MUNICH] Siemens is weighing an acquisition of Bentley Systems, according to people familiar with the matter, in...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Acquittal of Liew Mun Leong's former maid prompts AGC to look further into case

Sembcorp Marine rights issue undersubscribed; Temasek to mop up 1b shares

Founders of Singapore's food ordering app Oddle look to exit

Brokers' take: DBS says worst over for listco earnings; Maybank likes Wilmar, ComfortDelGro

China Life Singapore to hire more than 500 consultants in next five years

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.