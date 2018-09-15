China's Aug retail sales, output steady but downward pressures persist

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Beijing
CHINA'S economy remained steady last month, but shows signs of future weakness as the trade spat with the US drags on into its third month.
Industrial output and retail sales came in better than expected while other data painted a mixed picture of the world's second-largest
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg