You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China's central bank will guide interest rates lower to aid virus-hit economy: state media

Sat, Feb 22, 2020 - 11:39 AM

nz_pboc_220256.jpg
China will guide overall market interest rates lower and keep liquidity appropriately ample to help companies affected by the coronavirus epidemic, a senior central banker told state media.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SHANGHAI/BEIJING] China will guide overall market interest rates lower and keep liquidity appropriately ample to help companies affected by the coronavirus epidemic, a senior central banker told state media.

Liu Guoqiang, deputy governor of the People's Bank of China, also told the Financial News in an interview that the central bank will release more liquidity to banks by adjusting the criteria for targeted reserve requirement ratios (RRR) cuts.

China has cut several of its key rates in recent weeks, including the benchmark loan rate on Thursday, in a bid to reduce financial strains on companies facing severe business disruptions due to the outbreak. Investors widely expect further monetary and fiscal support measures in coming weeks.

Benchmark deposit rates will also be adjusted at an appropriate time, Mr Liu said.

Mr Liu said that the epidemic's impact on China's economy will be limited, and Beijing will strive to meet various economic and social development targets this year.

SEE ALSO

Italy towns under lockdown as first European coronavirus death reported

The central bank also is closely monitoring consumer prices, which could be disturbed by the virus epidemic, the newspaper cited Mr Liu as saying.

Mr Liu also said China's economic fundamentals were sound, adding it had ample foreign currency reserves to support its yuan currency.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

White House to host Huawei rivals at 5G meeting, Kudlow says

Italy towns under lockdown as first European coronavirus death reported

Tokyo 2020 postpones volunteer training over virus fears

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus: study

UK to start issuing post-Brexit blue passports

Sanders blasts Russia for reportedly trying to boost his presidential campaign

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 22, 2020 11:09 AM
Consumer

JPMorgan, United Airlines renew credit card deal into 2029

[NEW YORK] United Airlines Holdings Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co renewed their longtime credit card partnership...

Feb 22, 2020 10:47 AM
Government & Economy

White House to host Huawei rivals at 5G meeting, Kudlow says

[WASHINGTON] The White House plans to hold a conference with Huawei Technologies Co rivals to try to accelerate...

Feb 22, 2020 10:27 AM
Government & Economy

Italy towns under lockdown as first European coronavirus death reported

[ROME] An Italian man became the first European to die after being infected with the coronavirus Friday, just hours...

Feb 22, 2020 10:06 AM
Consumer

'Not good enough' US Senator says of Bloomberg's non-disclosure agreement pledge

[WASHINGTON/LAS VEGAS] Democratic US presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg said on Friday that his company has...

Feb 22, 2020 09:28 AM
Government & Economy

Tokyo 2020 postpones volunteer training over virus fears

[TOKYO] Tokyo 2020 Olympic organisers on Saturday postponed training for their army of volunteers due to the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly