You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China's coronavirus death toll surges past 2,000: government

Wed, Feb 19, 2020 - 8:42 AM

rk_coronavirus_190220.jpg
The death toll from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped past 2,000 on Wednesday after 136 more people died, with the number of new cases falling for a second straight day, according to the National Health Commission.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] The death toll from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped past 2,000 on Wednesday after 136 more people died, with the number of new cases falling for a second straight day, according to the National Health Commission.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China to 74,185.

The death toll rose to 2,004, with most of the deaths in central Hubei province, where the virus first emerged in December before spiralling into a nationwide epidemic.

In its daily update, the National Health Commission reported 1,749 new cases of people infected with the virus nationwide, the lowest number of new cases this month.

The new infections were overwhelmingly in Hubei.

SEE ALSO

Hong Kong apartment rents sink to lowest in almost 2 years

Outside the epicentre, there were only 56 new cases reported, falling for the 15th day in a row.

A study released by Chinese officials said most patients have mild cases of the illness, and health officials have described the slowing numbers as an indication that the outbreak is under control.

President Xi Jinping, in a phone call with the British prime minister, said China's measures were achieving "visible progress", according to state media Tuesday.

However, the World Health Organization has cautioned that it is too early to tell if the decline will continue.

AFP

Government & Economy

US prosecutors accuses ex-Alstom executives of bribery

EU to unveil plans to boost European firms, rein in US tech giants

WHO urges calm as China virus death toll nears 1,900

Britain unveils points-based immigration plan

Trump commutes corrupt former politician's sentence

Travel restrictions on China fuelling 'panic:' ambassador

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 19, 2020 08:40 AM
Government & Economy

US prosecutors accuses ex-Alstom executives of bribery

[WASHINGTON] Federal prosecutors in the United States on Tuesday revealed bribery charges against two former...

Feb 19, 2020 08:37 AM
Government & Economy

EU to unveil plans to boost European firms, rein in US tech giants

[BRUSSELS] The European Commission will on Wednesday launch the first of a raft of proposals to help European...

Feb 19, 2020 08:24 AM
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern Q4 profit more than doubles to S$287m

GREAT Eastern Holdings on Wednesday posted a net profit of S$287 million for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2019...

Feb 19, 2020 08:18 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Wednesday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday as investors adjusted their positions amid lingering fears over the...

Feb 19, 2020 08:17 AM
Life & Culture

Mediterranean diet boosts good bacteria, curbs harmful ones

[PARIS] Switching in old age from a bland, unvaried diet to a Mediterranean mix of fresh veggies, fruits and fish...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly