[BEIJING] China's customs said on Friday that China's total trade with North Korea was 7.07 billion yuan (S$1.45 billion) in the first half this year, down 59.2 per cent from a year earlier.

Imports from North Korea fell 88.7 per cent to 690 million yuan in the first six months of the year, while exports to North Korea were 6.38 billion yuan, down 43.1 per cent, spokesman Huang Songping told a news conference.

REUTERS