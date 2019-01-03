You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China's 'Jack the Ripper' executed

Thu, Jan 03, 2019 - 12:33 PM

[BEIJING] A serial killer dubbed China's "Jack the Ripper" for the way he mutilated several of his 11 female victims was executed on Thursday morning, three decades after the first murder, the court which sentenced him said.

The court in the northwest city of Baiyin, Gansu province, which handed him the death sentence in March last year announced on the Twitter-like Weibo that it had been carried out.

China's supreme court had approved the execution, it said.

Gao Chengyong, 54, robbed, raped and murdered 11 women and girls between 1988 and 2002 in Gansu and the neighbouring Inner Mongolia region.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In March 2018, he was found guilty by the Baiyin City Intermediate People's Court and handed death sentences for both robbery and intentional homicide, and lesser sentences for rape and dishonouring corpses.

Gao targeted young women wearing red and followed them home, often cutting their throats and mutilating their bodies, according to state media reports. The youngest victim was eight years old.

Some victims had their reproductive organs removed, the Beijing Youth Daily said when Gao was arrested in 2016.

"To satisfy his perverted desire to dishonour and sully corpses, many of his female victims' corpses were damaged and violated," the court said on Weibo when he was convicted.

"The motives of the defendant's crimes were despicable, his methods extremely cruel, the nature of the acts vile and the details of the crimes serious."

Police had been hunting Gao for years.

"The suspect has a sexual perversion and hates women," police said in 2004 when they linked the crimes for the first time and offered a reward of 200,000 yuan (S$40,970) for information leading to an arrest.

"He's reclusive and unsociable, but patient," according to the police profiling at the time.

A lead in the case came when police collected and tested the DNA of one of Gao's relatives over a separate minor crime, the China Daily had reported.

Police concluded the killer they had been hunting for 28 years was a relation, and Gao's DNA matched the murderer's.

The original Jack the Ripper was a serial killer active in east London in the late Victorian era, who is widely believed to have murdered five women, mutilating several of them. Those killings have never been solved.

AFP

Government & Economy

Eyeing China, US to hold missile drill in Japan's Okinawa: report

PUB fines two contractors S$77,000 for damage to water mains

Apple isn’t the only casualty of China's slowdown

Romney launches blistering attack on Trump's character

Shanahan takes Pentagon helm as Trump blasts Mattis

Trump warns US government shutdown could last 'a long time'

Editor's Choice

BP_SINGAPORE_030119_1.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Q4 growth dips to 2.2%; all eyes on Budget boost

BP_SGprivate_030119_2.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Real Estate

Marginal home price growth expected for 2019

BP_CapitaLand_030119_4.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

China's dismal PMI triggers mixed trading among S-chips

Most Read

1 Kim uses New Year's address to warn Trump
2 Charles & Keith buys S$60m building next to HQ in Tai Seng Link
3 Wide range of STI forecasts reveals hazy outlook in 2019
4 ERA looks to 'crazy Rich Asians' to help buffer market challenges
5 Keppel Corp sees potential in Asia property sector

Must Read

AK_HDB_0301.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Real Estate

HDB resale prices slip 0.3% in December, volume falls 23.9%: SRX

AK_Hyflux_3110.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux gets more time to report financials, conduct AGM amid restructuring

Jan 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS restarts coverage on Silverlake Axis with 'buy'

cavenaugh.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Real Estate

Cavenagh Gardens tries again for en bloc sale; keeps S$480m reserve price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening