China's June export growth to US slows sharply: China customs

Tue, Jul 03, 2018 - 11:08 AM

[BEIJING] China's exports to the United States in June rose 3.8 per cent from a year earlier in yuan terms, 23.8 percentage points lower than the growth rate seen a year earlier, the country's customs agency said late on Monday.

For the first half of this year, customs said China's exports to the United States rose 5.4 per cent from a year earlier compared with 19.3 per cent for same period in 2017.

The customs agency did not provide exact values for June and January-June exports or say how exports to the US fared in dollar-denominated terms.

Beijing and Washington are set to impose imports tariffs against each other on July 6 amid an escalating trade dispute that has spooked investors and has driven Chinese stocks and the yuan lower.

China is due to publish preliminary June trade data on July 13.

