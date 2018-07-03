China's June export growth to US slows sharply: China customs

[BEIJING] China's exports to the United States in June rose 3.8 per cent from a year earlier in yuan terms, 23.8 percentage points lower than the growth rate seen a year earlier, the country's customs agency said late on Monday.

For the first half of this year, customs said China's exports to the United States rose 5.4 per cent from a year earlier compared with 19.3 per cent for same period in 2017.

The customs agency did not provide exact values for June and January-June exports or say how exports to the US fared in dollar-denominated terms.

Beijing and Washington are set to impose imports tariffs against each other on July 6 amid an escalating trade dispute that has spooked investors and has driven Chinese stocks and the yuan lower.

China is due to publish preliminary June trade data on July 13.

REUTERS