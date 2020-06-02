China's manufacturing sector expands in May; unemployment remains high

Get our introductory offer at only
Beijing
CHINA'S vast manufacturing sector grew last month as scores of factories continued to reopen after more than two months in lockdown, but demand remains weak pointing to slow economic recovery ahead.
The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) published...
