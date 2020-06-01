You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China's May factory activity returns to growth but demand remains weak: Caixin PMI

Mon, Jun 01, 2020 - 10:56 AM

AB_china-factory_010620.jpg
China's factory activity unexpectedly returned to growth in May as strict measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak were eased, but the improvement was marginal as export orders continued to shrink, a private business survey showed on Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] China's factory activity unexpectedly returned to growth in May as strict measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak were eased, but the improvement was marginal as export orders continued to shrink, a private business survey showed on Monday.

The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 50.7 last month, from April's contractionary 49.4. The 50-mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a reading of 49.6.

Though modest, May's reading was the highest since January, driven by a sharp increase in output as companies got back to work and cleared outstanding orders. Supply chains also steadied after massive disruptions early in the year.

But demand remained subdued. With many of China's trading partners deep in lockdowns of their own, new export orders remained firmly in contractionary territory, although the drop was not as sharp as in April. Consumers have also remained cautious amid job losses and fears or a fresh wave of infections.

Although much of China's economy has reopened and the outbreak appears to have been contained, many manufacturers are struggling with reduced or cancelled overseas orders as global demand falters.

SEE ALSO

South Korea's exports slump again as pandemic drags on

Factories also continued to cut payrolls, but the pace of job shedding eased. Avoiding mass unemployment is a top government priority, with a target to create over nine million urban jobs this year.

"Sluggish exports remained a big drag on demand as the virus continued spreading overseas," said Wang Zhe, senior economist at Caixin Insight Group.

"Stabilising the job market is a top priority on policymakers' agenda this year, as shown in last month's government work report. Boosting employment is not an easy task, as the employment subindex in the Caixin manufacturing PMI survey has remained in contractionary territory for five months in a row," Mr Wang said.

An official survey on Sunday showed China's factory activity grew at a slower pace in May but momentum in the services and construction sectors quickened, pointing to an uneven recovery.

The economy shrank 6.8 per cent in the first quarter from a year earlier, the first contraction since quarterly records began, and analysts believe it will be months before broader activity returns to pre-crisis levels.

Highlighting the uncertain outlook, the government said in late May it was not setting an annual growth target, for the first time since 2002.

Beijing also announced additional fiscal measures to bolster the economy, equal to about 4.1 per cent of China's gross domestic product, according to Reuters calculations.

China has cut the amount of cash banks must hold as reserves and repeatedly lowered some of its key interest rates to reduce borrowing costs for companies, while allowing smaller firms to postpone loan repayments.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Singapore's Infrastructure Asia, World Bank and SMU launch infrastructure capability programme

South Korea's exports slump again as pandemic drags on

Duterte is paying Filipinos to move from city to countryside

Australia eases social distancing restrictions as economic recovery efforts intensify

South Korea's May factory activity contracts at fastest rate since 2009: PMI

Japan's May factory activity sinks as pandemic lockdowns hit demand: PMI

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 1, 2020 10:37 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore's Infrastructure Asia, World Bank and SMU launch infrastructure capability programme

[SINGAPORE] Amid gloomy economic forecasts triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic, infrastructure remains a bright spot...

Jun 1, 2020 10:30 AM
Companies & Markets

Two Clearbridge Health units sued by unit's shareholder for 1.06 trillion rupiah

TWO Clearbridge Health units are being sued by a unit's shareholder for damages of 1.06 trillion rupiah (S$102...

Jun 1, 2020 10:27 AM
Companies & Markets

Heeton proposes to cut FY2019 final dividend to 0.3 S cent

PROPERTY developer Heeton Holdings is looking to cut its final dividend for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2019 to...

Jun 1, 2020 10:14 AM
Banking & Finance

Thai central bank worried about strong baht, ready to use necessary measures

[BANGKOK] Thailand's central bank is worried that a rapid rise in the baht may not be in line with economic...

Jun 1, 2020 10:11 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil prices slip as wary traders eye upcoming Opec+ meeting

[SINGAPORE] Oil prices fell nearly 1 per cent on Monday as traders hedged bets with the Organization of the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.