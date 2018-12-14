You are here

China's November industrial output, retail sales growth misses expectations

Fri, Dec 14, 2018 - 10:10 AM

China's November industrial output grew 5.4 per cent from a year earlier and retail sales increased 8.1 per cent, missing forecasts, while fixed-asset investment rose slightly more than expected in the first 11 months, official data showed on Friday.
[BEIJING] China's November industrial output grew 5.4 per cent from a year earlier and retail sales increased 8.1 per cent, missing forecasts, while fixed-asset investment rose slightly more than expected in the first 11 months, official data showed on Friday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted industrial output growth would hold steady at 5.9 per cent as in October, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

Retail sales were expected to have risen 8.8 per cent in November, quickening a little from 8.6 per cent in October.

In January-November, fixed-asset investment grew 5.9 per cent, compared with expectations for a 5.8 per cent increase, and faster than the 5.7 per cent pace in January-October.

Private-sector fixed-asset investment rose 8.7 per cent in January-November, compared with an increase of 8.8 per cent in the first 10 months.

Private investment accounts for about 60 per cent of overall investment in China.

With US trade duties threatening to ratchet up pressure on China's already slowing economy, Beijing has rolled out a string of growth-boosting measures from ramping up infrastructure spending to cutting taxes and fees.

But analysts predict the world's second-biggest economy, hobbled by a myriad of factors from high household debt to cooling credit growth to a softening property market, will slow further over the next year.

