You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China's services sector growth hits 3-month high: survey

Thu, Sep 05, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Beijing

ACTIVITY in China's services sector expanded at the fastest pace in three months in August as new orders rose, prompting the biggest increase in hiring in over a year, a private survey showed on Wednesday.

Stronger job creation by services firms will be welcome news for Beijing, which is struggling to reverse a prolonged slump in the manufacturing sector which has dragged economic growth to near 30-year lows.

The Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers' index (PMI) picked up to 52.1 last month, the highest since May, compared with July's 51.6. The index has stayed above the 50-point level that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis since late 2005.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

New business accelerated slightly to a four-month high, with companies citing improving underlying demand and a boost from new projects.

But a sub-index for export orders pulled back from July's three-month high, possibly due to heightened US-China trade tensions.

The services sector accounts for over half of China's economy, providing an important buffer to mounting export pressures. But growth has been generally cooling over the past year as businesses and consumers grow more cautious on spending.

Washington began slapping 15 per cent tariffs on a wide range of Chinese goods on Sunday - including footwear, smart watches and flat-panel televisions. Tariffs of 15 per cent on cellphones, laptop computers, toys and clothing are to take effect on Dec 15.

The private survey's findings largely dovetailed with an official gauge last week, which also showed improving service sector conditions. "China's economy showed clear signs of a recovery in August, especially in the employment sector," said Zhong Zhengsheng, director of Macroeconomic Analysis at CEBM Group, in a statement alongside the data.

There were signs that government growth boosting measures were gradually kicking in, Mr Zhong said. "However, the US-China trade conflict remained a drag, and business confidence remained depressed," he added.

While business optimism for the year ahead improved, the reading was still below levels seen in late 2017 and early 2018 before the two countries began imposing tit-for-tat tariffs. "Still, there's no need to be too pessimistic about China's economy, with the launch of a series of policies to promote high-quality growth," Mr Zhong said.

So far, Beijing has relied on a combination of fiscal stimulus and monetary easing to cushion the broader economic slowdown, including hundreds of billions of dollars in infrastructure spending and tax cuts for companies.

But those measures have been slow to trickle through the economy, and with US trade pressure intensifying, analysts believe a deeper downturn could be inevitable without further policy support.

China rolled out some consumption-boosting measures last month, including the possible removal of curbs on auto purchases, though details were sketchy.

Caixin's composite manufacturing and services PMI, also released on Wednesday, ticked up to a four-month high of 51.6 in August from 50.9 in July, though factory orders remained weak. REUTERS

Government & Economy

Economists slash Singapore's 2019 growth forecast to 0.6%

Boundaries panel formed in first formal step towards next Singapore GE

Singapore, Sichuan ink 17 pacts on back of jump in bilateral trade

HK leader Lam withdraws contentious extradition Bill

PM Johnson gambles all on election that will transform Britain

To vote or not to vote? Britain mulls over early election

Editor's Choice

BT_20190905_WORK_3883594.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Economists slash Singapore's 2019 growth forecast to 0.6%

BT_20190905_NICKEL_3883588.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Nickel fires up on fears of supply deficit

BP_HK_050919_3.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Most Jardine-linked stocks soar on extradition Bill withdrawal

Must Read

BT_20190905_WORK_3883594.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Economists slash Singapore's 2019 growth forecast to 0.6%

BT_20190905_NICKEL_3883588.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Nickel fires up on fears of supply deficit

BT_20190905_SPDEEP5_3883560.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Technology

Old money, young talent a potent mix to take Singapore's deep-tech scene forward: panellists

BP_Elections Department_050919_1.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Boundaries panel formed in first formal step towards next Singapore GE

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly