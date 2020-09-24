You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China's slow consumption recovery upset by wary low-income households

Thu, Sep 24, 2020 - 8:32 AM

[BEIJING] Months after China brought its coronavirus epidemic under control, its consumers are slowly opening their wallets again - but the hard days of lockdowns still weigh on many shellshocked lower-income households, who prefer to hold on to their cash.

While China's recovery from a record first quarter contraction is well ahead of most other countries, it has been uneven. Lingering weakness in consumption could complicate President Xi Jinping's push to curb the country's dependence on volatile overseas markets.

Factories rebounded relatively quickly from paralysing lockdowns, but consumer confidence has picked up only gradually in the world's second-largest economy.

It took until August before retail sales finally returned to growth, rising 0.5 per cent on-year. Sales for the first eight months were 8.6 per cent lower than the same period last year.

But while spending on luxury goods like Prada bags quickly shook off the virus shock, consumption of daily necessities and services is recovering more slowly. Extra caution from lower-income households is a key reason why, say analysts.

SEE ALSO

China will boost investment in strategic industries: state planner

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"We live on savings but it's difficult, we tried to buy only the necessities," said Zhou Ran, a self-employed decorator in central Henan's Xinxiang city who couldn't work for four months earlier this year amid lockdowns.

Sales of clothing and shoes remain down 15 per cent over the first eight months, while fuel and other petroleum product sales are down 17.3 per cent. Incomes from food and beverage sales fell over 26 per cent in this period.

SHOCKED SPENDERS

Analysts will be closely watching data and company sales reports from China's "Golden Week" holidays on Oct 1-8 to gauge how quickly consumers' mood is improving.

Though Mr Zhou returned to work in May, business was hard to find. "Many people prefer to keep cash for now so they delay renovations," he said.

"It is difficult for everyone this year," said Mr Zhou, whose wife takes care of their three children and doesn't have an income.

A quarterly report issued jointly by the research arm of Alibaba-backed Ant Group and Southwestern University of Finance and Economics showed the vulnerability of low income families to the epidemic.

Most households with annual incomes below 100,000 yuan (S$20,300) reported their wealth declined in the first and second quarters. Those with incomes above 300,000 yuan reported consistent gains.

"Higher-income households have probably built up savings, because of the forced reduction in consumption during lockdown, and could now be ready for a spending spree," said Wei He, an analyst at research firm Gavekal Dragonomics, in a note.

"It is lower-income households that face a longer slog of normalising their finances," he said.

JD.com data shows that consumption growth in lower-tier cities and low-income groups was weaker than in major cities and high-income groups in June, reversing the usual trend, according to Shen Jianguang, chief economist at JD Digits, the Chinese e-commerce giant's fintech arm.

This is likely because the small and medium-sized enterprises which employ many lower-income people were affected more by the epidemic, Shen said in an article published August.

The impact on consumption could be considerable.

Some 600 million Chinese people earn a monthly income of barely 1,000 yuan, according to Premier Li Keqiang, speaking in May. That would be over 40 per cent of the country's population.

Beijing has issued a slew of policies to stabilise jobs and support spending over the last months. Local authorities and companies have, for instance, handed out billions of yuan in shopping vouchers.

ANY PORT IN A STORM

To be sure, China's recovery, as imbalanced as it is, is still a bright spot in global consumption as other major economies battle a second wave of infections and in some cases impose fresh curbs on activity.

Many in China's vast export-oriented sector have turned to the domestic market as foreign orders dry up, with enthusiastic government support.

An app from Alibaba Holding Group which helps manufacturing suppliers sell directly to domestic consumers has seen 1.2 million companies sign up since its launch in March.

Nearly half were export-focused previously, according to an Alibaba spokesperson.

Domestic orders now make up 40 per cent of total orders for Tu Xinye, the manager of a company that makes toothbrushes in southern Jiangsu province.

That's up from just 10 per cent in the past, and overall sales volume has returned to 90 per cent of pre-Covid levels, he said.

But while Chinese consumers made up for the company's shrinking overseas orders this year, they also create new challenges, said Mr Tu.

Competition is fiercer at home than in the bigger "blue ocean" export market, and Chinese buyers also like different kinds of toothbrushes - with softer bristles and smaller handles.

Mr Tu's company's relative success has been an outlier in his town. Many smaller companies there have collapsed, and Mr Tu is now in the process of acquiring a competitor.

"Times of crisis are also times when there's some economic reshuffling," he said.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Australia to overhaul bankruptcy laws to help firms over Covid-19

Britain finally launches virus app in England and Wales

UK's Sunak to throw lifeline to some furloughed workers

Most UK firms unprepared for end of Brexit transition: BCC

UK cancels autumn budget, readies new virus measures

India lawmakers back controversial labour reforms

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 24, 2020 08:26 AM
Government & Economy

Australia to overhaul bankruptcy laws to help firms over Covid-19

[SYDNEY] Australia on Thursday unveiled its biggest shakeup in bankruptcy laws in nearly three decades, allowing...

Sep 24, 2020 08:17 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Thursday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday weighed down by a rout on Wall Street, but with a stable dollar-yen...

Sep 24, 2020 07:37 AM
Government & Economy

Britain finally launches virus app in England and Wales

[LONDON] The British government on Thursday finally launches its troubled smartphone app to help track the...

Sep 24, 2020 07:14 AM
Government & Economy

UK's Sunak to throw lifeline to some furloughed workers

[LONDON] British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce new plans to support jobs on Thursday, as fears mount of...

Sep 24, 2020 07:10 AM
Government & Economy

Most UK firms unprepared for end of Brexit transition: BCC

[LONDON] A swathe of British businesses are unprepared for the end of the Brexit transition period at the turn of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Weak travel demand aside, SIA has major problems to fix

PwC, two law firms could earn S$17m in fees to rescue troubled Hin Leong

Singapore consumers move towards cashless, cautious spending: StanChart poll

Fragrance Group to get new CFO on Nov 2

Singtel hits 12-year low amid heavy trading

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.