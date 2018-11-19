You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China's US Treasury holdings continue to fall

Mon, Nov 19, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Washington

CHINA'S holdings of US Treasuries fell to a more than one-year low as the world's second-largest economy takes steps to stabilise the yuan, which is under pressure from the trade war.

The Asian nation's holdings of US bonds, bills and notes declined for a fourth month to US$1.15 trillion in September, from US$1.17 trillion in August, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Friday. China remained the biggest foreign creditor to the US, followed by Japan whose Treasury holdings were little changed at US$1.03 trillion.

The data comes as the US and China resume trade talks with President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping scheduled to meet at the Group of 20 summit in Argentina, which begins on Nov 30. In preparation for a potential deal from those talks, China has presented a list of possible concessions, which Mr Trump said on Friday left out "four or five" big items the US wants.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"China wants to make a deal. They sent a list of things they are willing to do, which is a large list and it is just not acceptable to me yet. But at some point I think that we are doing extremely well with respect to China," Mr Trump told reporters.

Investors are searching for any clues China may pare back its vast holding of US Treasuries to retaliate against US tariffs, though Beijing has given no indication it's doing so. So far the US has imposed duties on US$250 billion worth of Chinese imports. BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: Property & fintech industry in Myanmar vs Singapore

EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen

Apec can set global direction on trade: PM Lee

China, US need to accommodate each other to resolve spat

Markets set for another volatile week going into US Thanksgiving holiday

Keeping our hawker culture alive

Editor's Choice

Nov 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks

BT_20181119_JQPAY_3620833.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Garage

PayPal steps up efforts to incubate S-E Asian startups

BT_20181119_NSNEILSEN19_3620832.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Government & Economy

EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen

Most Read

1 Oil slumps to sixth weekly loss on shaky outlook for supply cuts
2 13 new members appointed to Future Economy Council
3 Noteholders, Fung Retailing extend lifeline to Toys "R" Us Asia
4 US: Dollar, yields slide on Fed official rate talk
5 Keppel Corp offshore and marine unit scraps newbuild asset project, scores settlement deal

Must Read

BT_20181117_CVR17_NEW_3619381-1.jpg
Nov 17, 2018
Brunch

Startups: Finland's ray of light

BT_20181117_LTFEC17_3620399.jpg
Nov 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Productivity growth, industry indicators will show Future Economy Council's progress: Heng

20170724_1500886200866_4020177722780045_0_3sa0_zuann.jpg
Nov 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

NODX outperforms in October after disappointing in September

BT_20181117_LLMOU17_3620344.jpg
Nov 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, US renew collaboration in infrastructure, cyber security

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening