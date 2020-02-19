You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China's virus-hit industrial cities start to ease transport curbs, restore production

Wed, Feb 19, 2020 - 3:23 PM

file79crz44rli9qdfj14ck.jpg
Big manufacturing hubs on the Chinese coast are starting to loosen curbs on the movement of people and traffic while local governments prod factories to restart production, following weeks of stoppages due to the coronavirus outbreak.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] Big manufacturing hubs on the Chinese coast are starting to loosen curbs on the movement of people and traffic while local governments prod factories to restart production, following weeks of stoppages due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In their early efforts to contain the rapidly spreading virus, the authorities extended a week-long Chinese New Year holiday in late January by about 10 days, instituted quarantines, and imposed restrictions on traffic in large parts of the country.

The tough measures slowed the sprawling industrial sector to a crawl, with companies unable to resume production or restore output to normal levels due to a lack of workers. Many have also been unable to take delivery of raw materials or send products to clients due to logistical hurdles, with the disruptions spilling over into supply chains worldwide.

Beijing is conscious of striking a balance between stamping out the epidemic which has infected more than 70,000 people and killed over 2,000 people, and shielding the already weakened economy from more damage.

The city of Foshan, a large manufacturer of electronics and household appliances in southern Guangdong province, said late on Tuesday that businesses no longer need to seek prior approval before resuming operations and they need not require returning workers to show proof of their health.

SEE ALSO

Their market shut, traders in China's Silicon Valley do business from bags

On Monday, the nearby city of Zhongshan similarly lowered such administrative barriers.

In eastern Zhejiang province over the weekend, the cities of Hangzhou and Ningbo also pared back the approval process for companies looking to restart.

"Macro and micro data suggest production activities are resuming at a slow pace in China, reaching 60-80 per cent of normal levels by end-February and normalising only by mid-to-late March," Morgan Stanley wrote in a research noted.

"If the spread of the virus is not contained within the next two weeks, the disruption to production could extend into the second quarter."

Analysts polled by Reuters expect China's economic growth could slow to 4.5 per cent in the first quarter from 6 per cent in the previous quarter, but some recently downgraded forecasts again into the 3-4 per cent range, citing delays in resuming production.

Some cities in Guangdong and Zhejiang this week organised buses and trains to ferry workers back from their hometowns.

The city of Taizhou, in Zhejiang, even arranged for several planes to pick up migrant workers from Chongqing, Guiyang, Chengdu, Kunming and Xian, with the local government of Taizhou footing a third of the bill.

The outbreak has also chilled consumer demand and hammered the services sector, with restaurants, hotels, cinemas and travel agents among the segments most visibly hit.

China's car market, the world's largest, is likely to see sales slide over 10 per cent in the first half of 20202 because of the epidemic.

In a bid to revive consumption, Foshan announced stimulus measures for its car market, the first city in China to do so amid the outbreak.

The city government will offer subsidies of 2,000 yuan (S$400) for purchases of new cars and 3,000 yuan for replacement of existing cars, according to a document published on Feb. 3 on its website.

Foshan, where Volkswagen has a car plant with FAW Group, will also offer subsidies to help offset the marketing expenses of car companies. 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Their market shut, traders in China's Silicon Valley do business from bags

Vietnam looks to more than double power generation capacity by 2030

Foreign visitors to Japan fall for 4th straight month in January

Indonesia proposes to tax sweet drinks, polluting cars, plastic

MOM warns employers not to send healthy workers to hospitals for Covid-19 test

Trump says US working on a 'very big' trade deal with India, but will take time

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 19, 2020 03:43 PM
Stocks

South Korea: Stocks end flat as fast-spreading virus keeps investors wary

[SEOUL] South Korean stocks closed flat on Wednesday as investors turned cautious after the government reported 15...

Feb 19, 2020 03:36 PM
Transport

Qatar increases stake in British Airways' owner IAG to 25.1%

[LONDON] Qatar Airways Group said on Wednesday it had increased its holding in British Airways-owner IAG to 25.1 per...

Feb 19, 2020 03:28 PM
Transport

India antitrust investigators see no evidence of collusion by IndiGo, SpiceJet and others: sources

[NEW DELHI] Investigators with India's antitrust watchdog have found no evidence that the country's biggest airline...

Feb 19, 2020 03:26 PM
Government & Economy

Their market shut, traders in China's Silicon Valley do business from bags

[SHENZHEN] While coronavirus fears curtail much of China's bustle, traders are getting back to business at the world...

Feb 19, 2020 03:17 PM
Stocks

CSL, Cochlear help Australian shares snap 2 sessions of losses

[BENGALURU] Australian shares closed higher on Wednesday as CSL and Cochlear hit record highs and worries about the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly