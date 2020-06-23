You are here

Chinese firm gets approval to begin human testing for potential coronavirus vaccine

Tue, Jun 23, 2020 - 2:43 PM

China has approved a coronavirus vaccine candidate developed by Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products' unit to begin human testing, the company said in a filing on Tuesday.
[BEIJING] China has approved a coronavirus vaccine candidate developed by Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products' unit to begin human testing, the company said in a filing on Tuesday.

The potential vaccine, co-developed by Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical and the Institute of...

