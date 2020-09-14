You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Chinese investments into Australia fall for 3rd straight year

Souring economic and diplomatic ties halved flows to A$2.5b in 2019 from year before
Mon, Sep 14, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Canberra

CHINESE investment in Australia last year dropped for the third straight year, researchers reported on Sunday, a further sign of the impact of souring economic and diplomatic ties.

Total direct Chinese investment to Australia fell by about half to A$2.5 billion (S$2.5 billion) in 2019, from A$4.8 billion a year earlier, according to a statement from Australian National University (ANU), which collects and compiles data from the Treasury and other federal departments.

The statistics' release comes after a tumultuous week for bilateral relations, which saw the last two Australian journalists based in China flee the country on fears of police detention.

Researchers cited negative Chinese investor sentiment towards the Australia economy and a shift of flows to emerging markets as reasons for the decline.

SEE ALSO

Keppel Reit acquires Sydney commercial property for A$306m

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Australia-bound investment from China hit an all-time high in 2016 at A$15.8 billion, before the string of drops, ANU said. Since 2014 to last year, investment totalled A$49.3 billion, of which, the real estate sector received the most at about 24 per cent, followed by the mining industry at 21 per cent.

The Australian government has worked over the past few years to limit Chinese flows.

In 2018, Canberra barred mobile technology maker Huawei Technologies Co from joining the rollout of the nation's 5G network.

Last month, milk producer China Mengniu Dairy Co dropped a plan to acquire Kirin Holdings Co's Australian beverage unit Lion Dairy & Drinks after being told the deal would likely be blocked.

China has also sought to cut economic exchanges including imposing limits on citizens travelling and studying in Australia, and targeting commodity imports such as beef, wine and barley. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Upcoming FOMC meeting expected to focus on new inflation strategy: analysts

Parliament may be dissolved soon, says Japan's Finance Minister

Thailand tells universities to stop students' calls for monarchy reform

Michael Bloomberg to spend US$100m in Florida for Biden

Aso says parliament may be dissolved 'soon'

China investment to Australia drops for third year as ties fray

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 13, 2020 11:52 PM
Life & Culture

Disney's 'Mulan' remake collects US$23.2m at Chinese box offices

[LOS ANGELES] Walt Disney said its live-action remake of Mulan pulled in US$23.2 million over the weekend at box...

Sep 13, 2020 09:33 PM
Government & Economy

Michael Bloomberg to spend US$100m in Florida for Biden

[WASHINGTON] Billionaire Michael Bloomberg, who spent hundreds of millions on his 2020 Democratic presidential bid...

Sep 13, 2020 09:27 PM
Banking & Finance

BinDawood IPO said to get covered at top of range in single day

[RIYADH] BinDawood Holding, one of Saudi Arabia's largest grocery chains, secured enough bids to fully cover its...

Sep 13, 2020 09:22 PM
Government & Economy

Aso says parliament may be dissolved 'soon'

[TOKYO] Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso said parliament's lower house could be dissolved shortly and elections may...

Sep 13, 2020 09:20 PM
Government & Economy

China investment to Australia drops for third year as ties fray

[CANBERRA] Chinese investment to Australia last year dropped for the third straight year, researchers reported...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Aso says parliament may be dissolved 'soon'

US hotel cleaners say their jobs are under assault

Keppel Reit acquires Sydney commercial property for A$306m

India's secondary listing plan for firms joining foreign markets irks investors: sources

Thye Hong family sells Garlick Ave GCB plot

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.