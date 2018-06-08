You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Chinese paper slams US stance on Taiwan, says should prepare for "crisis"

Fri, Jun 08, 2018 - 9:35 AM

BP_China_080618_68.jpg
China should be prepared for crisis in the Taiwan Strait, the hawkish Global Times newspaper said in an editorial on Friday, amid rising tension between Beijing and Washington over the self-ruled island that China sees as a wayward province.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SHANGHAI] China should be prepared for crisis in the Taiwan Strait, the hawkish Global Times newspaper said in an editorial on Friday, amid rising tension between Beijing and Washington over the self-ruled island that China sees as a wayward province.

The United States has ramped up pressure on China in the disputed South China Sea, with reports of US bombers flying over the region this week. Reuters reported Washington was considering sending a warship through the Taiwan Strait.

China and the United States - currently in heated talks over trade - have frequently sparred over questions of militarisation of the South China Sea, where China, Taiwan, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and the Philippines all have competing claims.

"China and the US are likely to face a new Taiwan Straits crisis sooner or later. China needs to make early preparation," the state-backed Chinese tabloid said. The newspaper does not reflect official policy.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The Chinese mainland is not afraid of any crisis in the Taiwan Straits, even a showdown, so as to quash US and Taiwan aggressiveness and safeguard national unity," it said.

The rise in tensions over Taiwan come at a sensitive time for US-China relations. The two countries are locked in negotiations to avoid a full-blown trade war.

The comments reflect earlier statements by the newspaper, which said last month China must prepare to forcefully respond to any "extreme" US interference in the South China Sea.

China has alarmed Taiwan by ramping up military exercises this year, including flying bombers and other military aircraft around the island and sending its aircraft carrier through the narrow Taiwan Strait that separates it from Taiwan.

Taiwan simulated repelling an invading force and used civilian-operated drones for the first time as part of annual military drills on the self-ruled island on Thursday.

China claims Taiwan as its sacred territory under its "one China" policy and Beijing has never renounced the use of force to bring what it sees as a wayward province under its control.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Second jobs, once rare in Japan, are reshaping attitudes about work

UK starting salaries rise at fastest pace in three years, recruiters say

Japan confirms its economy shrank after two years of growth

India rate hike upsets Modi's election year budget maths

Spending pinch, royal wedding give UK shops worst May in 12 years: BDO

Britain remains top European hub for tech investors: study

Editor's Choice

BP_Court_080618_3.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Answers finally for investors burnt by the saga in 2013?

BP_Ron Sim_080618_9.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

After dash to HK, Ron Sim aims to strike it right with V3 IPO

BT_20180608_AFFINITY_3465162.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Real Estate

Better sales likely despite dismal June launches

Most Read

1 Joel Robuchon Restaurant to close; only establishment in Singapore with 3 Michelin stars
2 Astrea IV private equity bonds' retail tranche interest rate set at 4.35% pa
3 Ex-Temasek banker emerging as active fintech investor
4 SGX adds 12 mainboard companies to watch list, removes one
5 COE for bigger cars lowest in eight years
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Court_080618_3.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Answers finally for investors burnt by the saga in 2013?

BP_Ron Sim_080618_9.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

After dash to HK, Ron Sim aims to strike it right with V3 IPO

Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

SembMarine to buy Sevan Marine's intellectual property in US$28m deal to end legal dispute

Jun 8, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Sembcorp, SembMarine, Wilmar International, Citic Envirotech

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening