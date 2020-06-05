You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Citing Covid-19, Australia bars George Floyd protests

Fri, Jun 05, 2020 - 7:22 PM

doc7avtzzvnc4kfktz49er_doc7arstu9jrvr13it0c9nz.jpg
Health Minister Greg Hunt said people had the right to express themselves, but should the Covid-19 disease spread at protests, it would be impossible to trace all participants.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SYDNEY] Australian authorities moved on Friday to scupper protests inspired by the death of black American man George Floyd, saying large gatherings risk new coronavirus infections and banning the biggest rally planned for Sydney.

Around 50,000 Australians had been expected at nationwide events on Saturday as anger over Floyd's death in Minneapolis - where a white policeman knelt on his neck - also focuses attention on mistreatment of indigenous Australians.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said people had the right to express themselves, but should the Covid-19 disease spread at protests, it would be impossible to trace all participants.

"Any mass gathering at this time is a lottery with peoples' lives," he told reporters in Melbourne.

Authorities in Australia's most populous state of New South Wales (NSW) secured a Supreme Court injunction to prevent the largest rally planned for Sydney.

SEE ALSO

Australia fines Sony A$3.5m for refusing refunds on faulty PlayStation games

Judge Desmond Fagan said a gathering of thousands was "an unreasonable proposition" given state directives for no more than 10 people to gather.

"It is self-evident that the social distancing measures ... have been the key element in minimising the spread of this disease," he said, adding that the right to free expression was being "deferred" until a safer time.

Some protesters, however, said they would carry on.

"I never lose my decision to fight for what is true," rally organiser Raul Bassi said after the court decision.

Australia has avoided the high infections and casualties of other nations, with only 102 deaths, because of border closures and social distancing since March.

NSW police had originally approved the Sydney protest, on the understanding there would be fewer than 500 participants, but far more had been planning to attend.

"The New South Wales government would never, ever give the green light to thousands of people flagrantly disregarding the health orders," NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters.

In Victoria state, where gatherings of more than 20 people are banned, police threatened fines for protest organisers and people breaking social distancing rules. Queensland and Western Australia states also urged people not to attend rallies.

"Let's find a better way and another way to express these sentiments," urged Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

"Let's exercise our liberties responsibly." 

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

North Korea expresses support for China's measures in Hong Kong

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thailand to tout 'trusted' tourism in coronavirus era

Malaysia announces RM35b in additional stimulus

Fortitude Budget: Singapore's fiscal strategy keeps longer-term needs in view

Fortitude Budget: Govt will not take advantage of low interest rates to borrow

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 5, 2020 07:21 PM
Companies & Markets

SIA Engineering responds to SGX query on unusual trading activity

SIA Engineering said on Friday that it is not aware of any information not previously announced that might have...

Jun 5, 2020 07:02 PM
Companies & Markets

Banyan Tree restructures amid Covid-19 hit, lays off 10-15% of global workforce

HOSPITALITY Group Banyan Tree is undertaking a series of right-sizing and cost-saving exercises that has affected 10...

Jun 5, 2020 06:50 PM
Companies & Markets

Geo Energy fails to get noteholders' nod to loosen notes terms

INDONESIAN coal miner Geo Energy Resources said on Friday that no amendments will be made to the indenture governing...

Jun 5, 2020 06:32 PM
Government & Economy

North Korea expresses support for China's measures in Hong Kong

[SEOUL] North Korea's foreign minister met with the Chinese ambassador to express support for China's measures in...

Jun 5, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.