You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Cleaner at Changi Airport T3 transit area is Singapore's sole Covid-19 community case

Tue, Dec 01, 2020 - 4:12 PM
UPDATED Wed, Dec 02, 2020 - 12:02 AM

AK_sgcov_0112.jpg
There were 10 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday (Dec 1 ) noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,228.
ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

[SINGAPORE] A cleaner who works in the transit area of Changi Airport Terminal 3 has tested positive for Covid-19, one of two cases of local transmission reported on Tuesday (Dec 1).

She is 66 years old and lives in Yishun with her husband, who is unemployed, said the Ministry of Health (...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Moderna seeking approval for use of its Covid-19 vaccine in Singapore

US manufacturing sector slows in November

UK's Johnson urges lawmakers to back regional Covid restrictions

Thailand urges calm after four test positive for virus

OECD cuts global forecast, urges governments to maintain support

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 1, 2020 11:57 PM
Government & Economy

Moderna seeking approval for use of its Covid-19 vaccine in Singapore

[SINGAPORE] American biotechnology company Moderna has asked the authorities in Singapore to approve the use of its...

Dec 1, 2020 11:47 PM
Real Estate

Vornado to cut 70 jobs, reduce salaries in bid to slash expenses

[NEW YORK] Vornado Realty Trust, a major Manhattan property owner, is cutting costs as the pandemic roils New York'...

Dec 1, 2020 11:42 PM
Government & Economy

US manufacturing sector slows in November

[WASHINGTON] US manufacturing activity slowed in November, with new orders retreating from their highest level in...

Dec 1, 2020 11:25 PM
Banking & Finance

Century 21 sells US$175m pandemic legal claim

[NEW YORK] There's an unusual asset up for grabs in Century 21 Stores' going-out-of-business sale: a long-shot legal...

Dec 1, 2020 11:18 PM
Companies & Markets

Libra inks letter of intent with potential white knight on S$6m investment

DISTRESSED Libra Group has entered a letter of intent (LOI) with SMTM Investment, a potential white knight, for a S$...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

OECD cuts global forecast, urges governments to maintain support

Singapore customers to soon have a single view of what they own and owe across major banks

Malaysia to charge Top Glove over worker accommodations, government says

UG Healthcare to test Malaysian workers for Covid-19

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for