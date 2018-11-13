You are here

CNN sues White House over revoked credentials of correspondent

Tue, Nov 13, 2018 - 11:15 PM

U.S. President Donald Trump argues with CNN reporter Jim Acosta during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018..CNN filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against the Trump administration over the revocation of press credentials for the White House correspondent.
[WASHINGTON] CNN filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against the Trump administration over the revocation of press credentials for White House correspondent Jim Acosta, whose questions and reporting have been a frequent target of criticism by President Donald Trump.

"We have asked this court for an immediate restraining order requiring the pass be returned to Jim, and will seek permanent relief as part of this process," CNN said in a statement. "While the suit is specific to CNN and Acosta, this could have happened to anyone. If left unchallenged, the actions of the White House would create a dangerous chilling effect for any journalist who covers our elected officials."

