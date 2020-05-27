Companies need to be proactive in digital revolution

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
TO SAY that Covid-19 has brought about many unwelcome changes is a gross understatement.
But it would be foolhardy to ignore the valuable lessons that this crisis is revealing.
And one of the most pertinent lessons for many businesses is the need for digital transformation.
...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes