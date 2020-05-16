You are here

Home > Government & Economy
VIRUS OUTBREAK

Construction firms cite practicality, cost concerns in criteria for restarting work

The new social distancing measures will also take time to implement and ingrain
Sat, May 16, 2020 - 5:50 AM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT
sharons@sph.com.sg@SharonSeeBT

BT_20200516_LLBCA16_4119195.jpg
"Costs are going to go up, because obviously you need a much bigger space to house the workers, and need to have a lot more health and safety measures in place." - Kurt Wee, president of the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (ASME)

Singapore

COMPANIES in the construction industry are concerned about higher costs and practicality of implementing new workflows and tightened measures at worksites and dormitories, even as they look forward to gradually resuming work under new criteria outlined on Friday by the Covid-19...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 16, 2020 05:50 AM
Brunch

Have property cooling measures lost their punch?

OVER the past 25 years, Singapore has had at least 10 sets of property cooling measures. These interventions were...

May 15, 2020 11:39 PM
Companies & Markets

No Signboard Q2 losses widen to S$2.4 million

CATALIST-LISTED food and beverage group No Signboard Holdings saw losses balloon in the second quarter, which it...

May 15, 2020 11:31 PM
Companies & Markets

Eagle Hospitality Trust review turns up 'prejudicial' interested-person transactions

EMBATTLED Eagle Hospitality Trust (EHT) has uncovered fresh sets of interested-person transactions that the audit...

May 15, 2020 11:00 PM
Life & Culture

'Frozen' musical becomes biggest victim of Broadway coronavirus shutdown

[NEW YORK] The Broadway family musical Frozen is closing permanently, producers announced on Thursday, the...

May 15, 2020 10:39 PM
Government & Economy

Richest Brits lose about US$1b each on average this year

[LONDON] The 15 wealthiest Britons - from chemicals entrepreneur Jim Ratcliffe to jeweler Laurence Graff - have lost...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.