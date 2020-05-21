Coronavirus deaths top 325,000 worldwide: AFP tally

Get our introductory offer at only
[PARIS] More than 325,000 people worldwide have died from the novel coronavirus, three-quarters of them in Europe and the United States, since it broke out in China in December, according to an AFP tally.
The virus has killed 325,232 people in 196 countries and infected 4,943,050,...
