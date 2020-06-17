You are here

Coronavirus leaves more Americans dead than WWI

Wed, Jun 17, 2020 - 9:46 AM

With 740 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, the United States has seen more people die from the pandemic than died in World War I, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
[WASHINGTON] With 740 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, the United States has seen more people die from the pandemic than died in World War I, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The new figure, counted at 8.30pm (0030 GMT) Tuesday, brought the country's total Covid-19...

