Coronavirus leaves more Americans dead than WWI

[WASHINGTON] With 740 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, the United States has seen more people die from the pandemic than died in World War I, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
The new figure, counted at 8.30pm (0030 GMT) Tuesday, brought the country's total Covid-19...
