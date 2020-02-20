Coronavirus: S'pore confirms first patient with both Covid-19 and dengue

[SINGAPORE] Singapore has confirmed the first patient to be infected with both the coronavirus disease and dengue.

All other patients who had been warded with the woman when she was admitted as a dengue patient are now quarantined at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Thursday (Feb 20).

The 57-year-old Singaporean, who is case 82, is the only known person here with both diseases, MOH said.

She visited the hospital last Thursday and Saturday, and was admitted as a dengue patient in a general ward on the second visit.

MOH said on Thursday (Feb 20) that she was not misdiagnosed and that her symptoms and laboratory results were consistent with dengue.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

However, when she developed respiratory symptoms, she was tested for the coronavirus disease. The tests confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that she had the coronavirus disease known as Covid-19, and she was immediately transferred to an isolation room.

Those with dengue usually have fever and rash but no respiratory symptoms. Respiratory symptoms associated with the coronavirus disease include cough, runny nose and sore throat.

THE STRAITS TIMES