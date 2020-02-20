You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Coronavirus study pinpoints African nations' vulnerabilities

Thu, Feb 20, 2020 - 6:58 AM

rk_thermalcamera_200220.jpg
"African countries have recently strengthened their preparedness to manage importations of Covid-19 cases," said study author Dr Vittoria Colizza, of France's Sorbonne university.
PHOTO: AFP

[PARIS] Egypt, Algeria and South Africa are at high risk of suffering from the deadly coronavirus, a study released on Wednesday suggested.

The Lancet medical journal reported that the three African countries were at particular risk because of higher levels of travel and trade with China, where the Covid-19 virus first arose.

Egypt's health ministry announced last week the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in Africa - a foreigner whose nationality was not revealed.

"African countries have recently strengthened their preparedness to manage importations of Covid-19 cases," said study author Dr Vittoria Colizza, of France's Sorbonne university.

These include temperature screening at ports of entry, recommendations to avoid travel to China and improved health information provided to health professionals and the general public.

SEE ALSO

Singapore looking for new sources of masks

However, she said "some countries remain ill-equipped" to deal with the threat and more needed to be done with surveillance and rapid identification of suspected cases, patient isolation and contact tracing.

While almost three-quarters of African countries have an influenza pandemic preparedness plan, most are outdated and considered inadequate.

Fortunately, Egypt, Algeria and South Africa have "the most prepared health systems in the continent", the report found.

The study suggested other countries - among them Nigeria, Ethiopia, Sudan, Angola, Tanzania, Ghana and Kenya - would all need support with detecting and handling imported cases of the coronavirus.

The new findings are from a modelling study estimating the preparedness and vulnerability of African countries, as well as their likelihood of importing Covid-19 cases from China.

Algeria, Ethiopia, South Africa and Nigeria were included in the 13 top priority countries identified by the World Health Organization (WHO), based on their direct links and volume of travel to China.

China is Africa's leading commercial partner with high volumes of travel between the two locations.

However, some African countries simply do not have the resources, including beds and quarantine premises, the study warned.

"Crisis management plans should be ready in each African country, and involvement of the international community should catalyse such preparedness," said Dr Colizza.

The death toll from the Covid-19 virus has risen above 2,000, almost all of them in mainland China where 74,185 cases of infection have been confirmed since it first emerged in late December.

AFP

Government & Economy

EU leaders to clash over money as Brexit blows hole in budget

Benefits of China trade truce 'limited': Federal Reserve officials

Top Pentagon official resigns at Trump's request

Pompeo lands in Saudi Arabia for talks focused on Iran

Argentina's debt 'not sustainable,' says IMF

Budget 2020's short-term stimulus could be smaller than it seems

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 20, 2020 07:11 AM
Government & Economy

EU leaders to clash over money as Brexit blows hole in budget

[BRUSSELS] European Union leaders will clash this week over the EU's 2021-2027 budget as Britain's exit leaves a 75...

Feb 20, 2020 07:02 AM
Life & Culture

World first: Infertile cancer patient has baby using frozen egg

[PARIS] In a world first, a woman rendered infertile by cancer treatment gave birth after one of her immature eggs...

Feb 20, 2020 06:58 AM
Energy & Commodities

Fossil fuel methane emissions 'vastly underestimated'

[PARIS] Emissions from fossil fuel production of the potent greenhouse gas methane is 25 to 40 per cent higher than...

Feb 20, 2020 06:50 AM
Transport

France steps up probe into Ghosn's Versailles wedding

[NANTERRE, France] French investigators said Wednesday they were stepping up their investigation into two parties...

Feb 20, 2020 06:48 AM
Government & Economy

Benefits of China trade truce 'limited': Federal Reserve officials

[WASHINGTON] While US trade tensions have receded, including with China, Federal Reserve officials worry the danger...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly