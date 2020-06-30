You are here

Covid-19 drug to cost government entities US$2,340 for 5-day course

Tue, Jun 30, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200630_NAHGILLEAD30_4160197.jpg
Gilead's chief executive Mr O'Day says Gilead wants to price Remdesivir in a way that would give patients access to it.
PHOTO: AFP

California

GILEAD Sciences said it will charge the US government and other developed countries US$390 per vial for its coronavirus-fighting drug Remdesivir, or about US$2,340 for a typical five-day course of treatment.

The company said in a statement on Monday that it would offer...

