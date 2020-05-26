Covid-19: Some govt service centres to reopen on June 2

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
GOVERNMENT service centres dealing with issues such as housing, employment passes and taxes are set to reopen on June 2 as Singapore enters Phase 1 of the post-circuit breaker period.
However, these centres will resume services only by appointment, the Public Service...
