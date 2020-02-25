You are here

Home > Government & Economy
VIRUS OUTBREAK

Covid-19 spreads around globe, deepening fears of pandemic

Afghanistan, Bahrain, Kuwait announce cases, bringing total number of countries with infections above 30
Tue, Feb 25, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Beijing

FEARS of a global Covid-19 pandemic deepened on Monday with a growing number of deaths in Iran and the worsening of other outbreaks across Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

The number of fatalities in China - where the virus emerged late last year - also continued to soar, with 150 more confirmed deaths, taking its official death toll to nearly 2,600.

Chinese authorities insist that they are making progress in containing the virus, citing slowing infection rates thanks to unprecedented travel lockdowns and quarantines in or near the outbreak's epicentre.

But the spread of the virus in other parts of the world has accelerated over the past week, with Iran, South Korea and Italy emerging as the worst new hotspots. Afghanistan, Bahrain and Kuwait also announced on Monday their first cases of the virus, bringing the total number of countries with infections above 30.

SEE ALSO

Some landlords offering virus relief packages to tenants

In Iran, the confirmed death toll climbed on Monday by four to 12 - the highest number of fatalities for any country outside of China. There were also concerns that the situation in Iran may be worse than officially acknowledged, with the semi-official ISNA news agency quoting a local lawmaker in hardest-hit Qom city that 50 people had died there. The Iranian government denied there had been 50 deaths and pledged transparency. Even so, the authorities have only reported 64 infections in Iran, an unusually small number that would mean an extremely high mortality rate.

In China, 2,592 people have died out of 77,000 infections.

South Korea has seen a rapid rise in infections since a cluster sprouted in a religious sect in the southern city of Daegu last week. More than 200 infections and two more deaths were reported in South Korea on Monday, bringing the total cases to more than 830 - by far the most outside China.

Eight people have died from the virus in South Korea, where President Moon Jae-in over the weekend raised the country's virus alert to the highest "red" level.

As part of the containment efforts, school holidays were extended nationally and the start of the new K-league football season, scheduled for this weekend, was postponed.

At the main high-speed train station in Daegu, a normally bustling city of 2.5 million people, just a small trickle of commuters were seen.

In Italy, a fourth fatality was confirmed on Monday, deepening fears about the virus spreading through Europe.

More than 150 people have been infected in Italy, where several Serie A football games were postponed over the weekend.

The famed Venice Carnival was also cut short and some Milan Fashion Week runway shows were cancelled.

More than 50,000 people in about a dozen northern Italian towns have been told to stay home, and police set up checkpoints to enforce a blockade.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has said that residents could face weeks of lockdown in an effort to sit out the virus.

The virus is taking an increasingly heavy toll on the global economy, with many factories in China closed or subdued due to quarantines, and global travel choked.

Stock markets in Asia and Europe fell on Monday following the surge in infections and deaths around the world.

"While the coronavirus is probably slowing in China, it is speeding up elsewhere," said Charles Gillams at RJMG Asset Management. REUTERS

 

Government & Economy

Money FM podcast: How many Budget 2020 plans are in line with Aware's wishlist?

Temasek to freeze wages; senior management to take voluntary pay cut

Dr M staying as interim PM until successor picked

KL government's political upheaval ends world's longest bull run

Singapore inflation starts the year shakily

Coronavirus: one new case in Singapore, 2 others discharged

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 25, 2020 12:37 AM
Latest Earnings

Latest Earnings

Feb 25, 2020 12:21 AM
Government & Economy

Virus-hit China postpones parliament for first time in decades

[BEIJING] China decided Monday to postpone its annual parliament session for the first time since the Cultural...

Feb 25, 2020 12:05 AM
Life & Culture

Super-high heels free women, says shoe king Louboutin

[PARIS] Super-high heels can free women, says legendary French shoe designer Christian Louboutin, who insists that...

Feb 24, 2020 11:45 PM
Government & Economy

Car drives into German carnival parade, several injured

[BERLIN] Ten people were injured on Monday after a car ploughed into a carnival parade in the western German town of...

Feb 24, 2020 11:42 PM
Companies & Markets

SIA suspends flights across network, cites weak demand due to Covid-19

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) said in a Facebook post on Monday evening that it will be suspending numerous flights in...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly