Covid-19 vaccine roll-out expected in less than three months in UK: The Times

Sat, Oct 03, 2020 - 8:36 AM

nz_vaccine_031020.jpg
A mass roll-out of a Covid-19 vaccine in Britain could be finished in as little as three months, the Times reported, citing government scientists.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] A mass roll-out of a Covid-19 vaccine in Britain could be finished in as little as three months, the Times reported, citing government scientists.

Scientists working on the Oxford vaccine hope regulators approve it before the beginning of 2021, the newspaper said.

A full...

