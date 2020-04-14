You are here

Covid-19: Wearing a mask now a must if leaving the house; first-time offenders to be fined S$300

Tue, Apr 14, 2020 - 7:54 PM
INDIVIDUALS must now wear a mask when outside of their homes, or risk facing fines of S$300, said the multi-ministry taskforce tackling Covid-19 on Tuesday. 

This requirement takes effect immediately, although some exceptions will be made. 

Individuals may remove their mask while engaging in strenuous exercise outdoors, such as running or jogging, but they must put it back on after completing their exercise.

Mask-wearing is not recommended for young children below the age of two for child safety reasons, the taskforce noted. Medical experts have also advised that some groups may have difficulties wearing a mask, such as children with special needs and children older than two. 

Otherwise, anyone caught flouting the rule will be issued composition fines of S$300 for the first time. Repeat offenders will face higher fines or prosecution in court for egregious cases.

"The general public is still advised to stay home and avoid going out," the taskforce stressed. "However, for those who need to go out forwork or to purchase necessities, it is difficult to avoid contact completely, including with infected persons who may not show any symptoms. The wearing of masks is therefore an important precaution we can all take."

The taskforce also said it will take a closer look at tightening the list of companies that are still operating during the circuit-breaker period, so as to further reduce the number of workers that continue to go to work, thereby minimising movement of people.

For workplace premises which remain open, employers cannot cross-deploy or move workers across different premises or branches, the taskforce added. This is to avoid transmissions across workplace premises.

The Ministry of Manpower and other enforcement agencies will continue with inspections and take appropriate enforcement actions against non-compliant workplaces.

Essential service providers will be fined S$1,000 for their first offence; repeat offenders will face higher fines or prosecution in court for egregious cases.

Essential-service providers may also be required to suspend their operations should any of their staff working on the premises become infected.

