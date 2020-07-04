You are here

GE2020: CAMPAIGN HIGHLIGHTS

Creating good jobs for Singaporeans, population growth and foreign labour dominate first week of campaigning

PAP points to moves it has taken; opposition parties suggest limits to foreign workers, jobless benefits scheme, among others
Sat, Jul 04, 2020 - 5:50 AM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

Ensuring good jobs for Singaporeans, population growth and the dependence on foreign labour to drive economic growth are some of the key issues that were raised in the first four days of campaigning.
ENSURING good jobs for Singaporeans, population growth and the dependence on foreign labour to drive economic growth are some of the key issues that were raised in the first four days of campaigning.

Various parties also highlighted the importance of saving jobs and...

