Cross-border airspace management not incompatible with sovereignty, says Singapore MOT

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE Ministry of Transport (MOT) has rejected the contention that Malaysia's sovereignty is compromised in any manner because Singapore provides air traffic services over south Johor.
This came after Malaysia said that it wants to take back the management of airspace over
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg