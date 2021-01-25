Cutting Budget deficit while sustaining positive fiscal impulse a knotty endeavour

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
FOLLOWING 2020's fiscal largesse, and marking the start of a new term of government, Budget 2021 is expected to be a more modest affair with a less-dramatic deficit.
But keeping the deficit small while maintaining a positive fiscal impulse will be tough. The downturn has...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes