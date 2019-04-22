You are here

Cyber security, big data among Singapore's most in-demand tech jobs for 2019: Robert Half

Mon, Apr 22, 2019 - 11:12 AM
CYBER security analysts, technology risk managers, data scientists, project managers and software developers are the five most sought-after technology roles in Singapore this year, according to recruitment consultancy Robert Half.

Demand is surging for cyber security specialists across all industries, amid growing awareness of cyber security threats and the introduction of new regulatory processes to combat those threats, Robert Half said.

In response, cyber security analysts can now expect salaries ranging from S$90,000 for candidates with less than average experience, to S$150,000 for those with significant and highly relevant experience.

The salary figures are from the latest Robert Half Salary Guide, and they represent gross yearly salaries excluding bonuses, incentives and other forms of remuneration.

Professionals in the fields of technology risk and regulatory technology are also in demand, to protect the financial services sector from cyber attacks and ensure compliance with regulations, said Robert Half.

For technology risk managers, their yearly starting pay ranges from S$84,000 to S$240,000.

Meanwhile, data scientists are commanding an annual starting salary of S$90,000 to S$200,000.

Project managers for IT projects are taking home S$120,000 to S$250,000 per year, while software developers’ starting pay ranges from S$90,000 to S$180,000.

Companies are facing mounting pressure to attract IT professionals from a limited pool of candidates within the fields of artificial intelligence and digital and data strategy, Robert Half said.

Matthieu Imbert-Bouchard, managing director of Robert Half Singapore, said: “The growing disconnect between the jobs required and the skills available means IT employers need to focus on becoming more responsive to economic and digital transformation – which can be achieved through hiring staff with the right skillsets.”

