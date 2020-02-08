You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Cyclone nears Australia's west with heavy winds, risk of storm tide

Sat, Feb 08, 2020 - 2:21 PM

nz_nsw_080251.jpg
A tropical cyclone expected to hit Western Australia on Saturday was forecast to bring ferocious winds and a potentially dangerous storm tide, while much of the bushfire-battered east coast faced flood warnings due to torrential rains.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[MELBOURNE] A tropical cyclone expected to hit Western Australia on Saturday was forecast to bring ferocious winds and a potentially dangerous storm tide, while much of the bushfire-battered east coast faced flood warnings due to torrential rains.

Severe tropical cyclone Damien was expected to make landfall on the west coast near Port Hedland, the world's largest iron ore port, on Saturday afternoon. The ports had been cleared of vessels ahead its arrival.

At 1pm AWST (0500 GMT), Damien was a Category 3 storm, expecting to bring winds with gusts up to 220kmh near its centre when crossing the coast later on Saturday, the Bureau of Meteorology in Western Australia said.

Residents of some coastal areas were urged to seek shelter.

"Residents between Dampier and Whim Creek, including Dampier and Karratha, are warned of the potential of a very dangerous storm tide as the cyclone centre crosses the coast," the agency said on its website.

SEE ALSO

Australia's iron ore ports cleared ahead of cyclone

"Tides are likely to rise significantly above the normal high tide mark with damaging waves and very dangerous flooding."

Sparsely populated Western Australia was also facing several severe fire warnings with hot temperatures expected in most of the state.

After months of destructive wildfires that have razed millions of hectares of land, Australia has been hit in recent weeks by wild weather that has brought heavy downpours, hail storms and heat waves.

New South Wales, an east coast state where nearly a third of Australia's population lives, saw some areas drenched by the heaviest rainfall in almost 20 years by Saturday, with severe weather and flash flood warnings.

"Potentially we haven't seen anything like this since the late 1990s," Bureau of Meteorology acting New South Wales manager Jane Golding said at a news conference.

There were still more than 40 active fires in New South Wales on Saturday, half of them yet to be contained, but fire services said the downpours, which are expected to continue into next week, may dampen them.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Coronavirus toll hits 722, with first foreign victim

UK's Raab wants 'ambitious' Japan trade deal, Tokyo seeks end to Fukushima restrictions

China turns to AI, data in fight against virus

Family or job? Tough decisions for Hong Kong border commuters

Japanese with suspected coronavirus infection dies in China

Treasury's Mnuchin sees US GDP growth less than 3% in 2020

BREAKING

Feb 8, 2020 02:17 PM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus toll hits 722, with first foreign victim

[BEIJING] The death toll from China's coronavirus outbreak soared to 722 on Saturday, including the first foreign...

Feb 8, 2020 02:10 PM
Government & Economy

UK's Raab wants 'ambitious' Japan trade deal, Tokyo seeks end to Fukushima restrictions

[TOKYO] British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he wants an "ambitious" trade deal with Japan, after a meeting...

Feb 8, 2020 01:32 PM
Government & Economy

China turns to AI, data in fight against virus

[BEIJING] A man who had travelled to Wuhan - the central city at the heart of China's coronavirus crisis - was...

Feb 8, 2020 01:29 PM
Government & Economy

Family or job? Tough decisions for Hong Kong border commuters

[HONG KONG] Waiting at a bus stop on Hong Kong's border with mainland China, Billy Yiu was preparing to say goodbye...

Feb 8, 2020 01:27 PM
Government & Economy

Japanese with suspected coronavirus infection dies in China

[TOKYO] A Japanese man with a suspected coronavirus infection has died in hospital in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly