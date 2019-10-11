You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, Oct 11, 2019 - 6:52 PM

Stories you might have missed

Singapore startups get access to India tech ecosystem with Global Innovation Alliance

GLOBAL Innovation Alliance (GIA) network, a joint initiative between Enterprise Singapore and the Economic Development Board, is a network of Singapore and overseas partners in 12 cities to drive innovation.

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

 

Singapore-based PE gets world's first fund financing based on sustainability performance: ING

ING on Friday said it has introduced the world’s first sustainability improvement fund financing for a Singapore-based private equity fund, Quadria Capital, reflecting the rising interest from the financing sector in factoring in environmental, social and governance (ESG) in capital-raising activities.

Singapore retail sales fall for 7th straight month in August

RETAILERS took in S$3.6 billion, of which 5.5 per cent came from online sales, a 4.1 per cent fall compared with August 2018, and a 1.3 per cent month-on-month drop from July 2019.

MOM tracking companies at risk of salary default; salary claims dipped in 2018

SINGAPORE employers deemed to be at higher risk of defaulting on salaries are now required to declare to the Manpower Ministry (MOM) whether they have been paying salaries on time.

CapitaLand prices S$500m perpetual notes at 3.65%

SOLD on Thursday, orders exceeded S$900 million which allowed the notes to be priced lower than the initial guidance of around 3.85 per cent.

The STI today

Singapore stocks rally 0.8% on Friday amid Sino-US trade optimism

THE Straits Times Index jumped 0.79 per cent or 24.49 points on Friday to end the week at 3,113.97.

 

Government & Economy

Thai army chief decries opposition, hints at threat to monarchy

Malaysia presents smaller budget for 2020, widens fiscal deficit target

AHTC case: WP leaders put political interests above town council and residents, says judge

Singapore startups get access to India tech ecosystem with Global Innovation Alliance

How blacklisting companies became a trade war weapon

MOM tracking companies at risk of salary default; salary claims dipped in 2018

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly