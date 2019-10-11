Stories you might have missed

Singapore startups get access to India tech ecosystem with Global Innovation Alliance

GLOBAL Innovation Alliance (GIA) network, a joint initiative between Enterprise Singapore and the Economic Development Board, is a network of Singapore and overseas partners in 12 cities to drive innovation.

Singapore-based PE gets world's first fund financing based on sustainability performance: ING

ING on Friday said it has introduced the world’s first sustainability improvement fund financing for a Singapore-based private equity fund, Quadria Capital, reflecting the rising interest from the financing sector in factoring in environmental, social and governance (ESG) in capital-raising activities.

Singapore retail sales fall for 7th straight month in August

RETAILERS took in S$3.6 billion, of which 5.5 per cent came from online sales, a 4.1 per cent fall compared with August 2018, and a 1.3 per cent month-on-month drop from July 2019.

MOM tracking companies at risk of salary default; salary claims dipped in 2018

SINGAPORE employers deemed to be at higher risk of defaulting on salaries are now required to declare to the Manpower Ministry (MOM) whether they have been paying salaries on time.

CapitaLand prices S$500m perpetual notes at 3.65%

SOLD on Thursday, orders exceeded S$900 million which allowed the notes to be priced lower than the initial guidance of around 3.85 per cent.

The STI today

Singapore stocks rally 0.8% on Friday amid Sino-US trade optimism

THE Straits Times Index jumped 0.79 per cent or 24.49 points on Friday to end the week at 3,113.97.