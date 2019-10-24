You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Oct 24, 2019 - 6:30 PM

MANAGING director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) Ravi Menon said that it remains unclear what problem digital currencies would solve, noting that embracing more electronic payments of fiat currencies would instead generate real economic benefits from reducing the cost of cash transactions, and in bringing greater convenience. 
No compelling reason for central banks to issue digital currencies: MAS

Singapore jobless rate rises to decade-high in Q3, but employment growth also up

THE overall seasonally adjusted unemployment rate crept up to 2.3 per cent in September, up from 2.2 per cent in June.

Lotte Duty Free to take over Changi Airport's liquor, tobacco business from DFS

LOTTE will start operations next June at the 18 stores spanning over 8,000 square metres of retail space across the four terminals and its tenancy will last six years from June 9, 2020 to June 8, 2026.

SingPost maintains its 'BBB+' S&P rating; outlook stable

S&P gave SingPost a stable outlook, reflecting its expectation that SingPost would consolidate its operations in the logistics and express delivery markets in the Asia-Pacific in the next 12 months.

Paya Lebar Quarter officially launched as new precinct

LAWRENCE Wong, Minister for National Development and Second Minister for Finance said it's a tremendous opportunity to reimagine and remake Paya Lebar for the future, even for the next century.

The STI today

Singapore shares add 0.8% following strong Wall St performance

THE Straits Times Index (STI) open 0.4 per cent higher, with the benchmark then pulling ahead to end the day at 3,168.87, jumping 24.59 points or 0.8 per cent.

 

Government & Economy

China's leaders to hold key conclave next week

'White terror': Hong Kong's China critics beaten in targeted attacks

Global dealmakers powering ahead with M&A deals despite geopolitical storms: poll

Kim and Trump have 'special' relationship: KCNA

Singapore jobless rate rises to decade-high in Q3, but employment growth also up

Singapore in 2nd place for ease of doing business: World Bank

