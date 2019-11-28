You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
MAS flags leverage risk in businesses tied to trade, properties
CORPORATE debt in Singapore has built up amid loose financial conditions, with pockets of risks for corporates exposed to the trade-related sectors, and segments including construction and property, said the annual Financial Stability Review of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) released on Thursday.
Singapore property prices decoupled from global yield chase, speculators: IMF study
THIS is as macroprudential measures undertaken by the Singapore regulators in recent years targeted foreign buyers and speculators - the pacemakers behind the asset chase on Singapore properties.
Utico rescue deal may fail as Hyflux lenders oppose nTan adviser fees: Debtwire
THE main reason is a success fee of up to S$25 million payable to Hyflux adviser nTan Corporate Advisory, helmed by Nicky Tan, if the restructuring is successful, according to Debtwire, which provides news, data and analysis on debt markets.
JustCo to expand to Japan with US$74m investment from Daito Trust
The strategic partnership signals JustCo's foray into Japan, bringing the total number of markets it operates in to eight.
Singapore resident employment rate edges up but income growth slows: MOM
THE top four sectors in the hiring of workers were community, social and personal services; professional services; information and communications; and financial and insurance services.
The STI today
Singapore shares drop 0.5% as HK bill fuels trade deal worries
THE Straits Times Index (STI) retreated 14.92 points or 0.5 per cent to close at 3,200.61 after investor sentiment dampened.