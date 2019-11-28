You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Nov 28, 2019 - 6:30 PM

While corporate balance sheets are broadly resilient, businesses have also been warned that amid weak revenue growth, too much leverage could catch them unawares.
MAS flags leverage risk in businesses tied to trade, properties

CORPORATE debt in Singapore has built up amid loose financial conditions, with pockets of risks for corporates exposed to the trade-related sectors, and segments including construction and property, said the annual Financial Stability Review of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) released on Thursday. 

 

Singapore property prices decoupled from global yield chase, speculators: IMF study

THIS is as macroprudential measures undertaken by the Singapore regulators in recent years targeted foreign buyers and speculators - the pacemakers behind the asset chase on Singapore properties.

Utico rescue deal may fail as Hyflux lenders oppose nTan adviser fees: Debtwire

THE main reason is a success fee of up to S$25 million payable to Hyflux adviser nTan Corporate Advisory, helmed by Nicky Tan, if the restructuring is successful, according to Debtwire, which provides news, data and analysis on debt markets.

JustCo to expand to Japan with US$74m investment from Daito Trust

The strategic partnership signals JustCo's foray into Japan, bringing the total number of markets it operates in to eight. 

Singapore resident employment rate edges up but income growth slows: MOM

THE top four sectors in the hiring of workers were community, social and personal services; professional services; information and communications; and financial and insurance services.

The STI today

Singapore shares drop 0.5% as HK bill fuels trade deal worries

THE Straits Times Index (STI) retreated 14.92 points or 0.5 per cent to close at 3,200.61 after investor sentiment dampened.

 

 

Government & Economy

It's getting more expensive to eat, and economists are worried

Singapore property prices decoupled from global yield chase, speculators: IMF study

20-65% of banks' quarterly profit at risk from full-blown direct cyberattacks: MAS study

MAS flags leverage risk in businesses tied to trade, properties

Thai central bank chief says worried about rapid baht gains

Singapore resident employment rate edges up but income growth slows: MOM

Nov 28, 2019 06:15 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares drop 0.5% as HK bill fuels trade deal worries

THE Straits Times Index (STI) retreated 14.92 points or 0.5 per cent to close at 3,200.61 after investor sentiment...

Nov 28, 2019 05:33 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 3.41...

Nov 28, 2019 05:25 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX seeks public feedback on scrapping minimum trading price

OVER three years after the minimum trading price (MTP) for stocks to remain listed on the mainboard came into effect...

Nov 28, 2019 04:42 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks finish on negative note

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended with losses Thursday after Donald Trump's decision to sign a bill supporting the...

Nov 28, 2019 04:37 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks deflate at open

[LONDON] European stock markets declined at the start of trading on Thursday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index...

