Stories you might have missed

Singapore business sentiment tumbles on potential coronavirus fallout: poll

BUSINESS sentiment among Singapore firms plunged to an all-time low in the second quarter of 2020 on coronavirus health risks and potential economic impact, according to Singapore Commercial Credit Bureau's (SCCB) latest Business Optimism Index study.

Temasek's ST Telemedia nabs majority stake in India cloud services firm

WITH ST Telemedia as a strategic investor, CloudCover will accelerate its market expansion and talent acquisition.

PSA International unit prices S$500m 10-year notes at 1.63%

THEY are expected to be issued on March 18, 2020, under the US$3.5 billion global medium-term note programme of PSA Treasury and PSA International.

ComfortDelGro expands UK presence through £7m taxi operator acquisition

SINGAPORE taxi operator ComfortDelGro Corporation is expanding its presence in the UK through a £7 million (S$12.5 million) acquisition of the Liverpool City region's third-largest taxi and private-hire operator.

Singapore property auction listings could rise 10% in 2020 due to coronavirus outbreak: report

SINGAPORE property auction listings could rise by 10 per cent in 2020 as more properties are put up for sale amid an uncertain environment, Colliers International said on Tuesday.

The STI today

STI gains 1.8% after its biggest rout since Oct 2008

THE benchmark index fell 0.8 per cent at the open but reversed course within the first hour to close 50.17 points or 1.8 per cent higher at 2,832.54.