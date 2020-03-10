You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Mar 10, 2020 - 6:30 PM

Business sentiment among Singapore firms plunged to an all-time low in the second quarter of 2020 on coronavirus health risks and potential economic impact.
Singapore business sentiment tumbles on potential coronavirus fallout: poll

BUSINESS sentiment among Singapore firms plunged to an all-time low in the second quarter of 2020 on coronavirus health risks and potential economic impact, according to Singapore Commercial Credit Bureau's (SCCB) latest Business Optimism Index study. 

Temasek's ST Telemedia nabs majority stake in India cloud services firm

WITH ST Telemedia as a strategic investor, CloudCover will accelerate its market expansion and talent acquisition.

PSA International unit prices S$500m 10-year notes at 1.63%

THEY are expected to be issued on March 18, 2020, under the US$3.5 billion global medium-term note programme of PSA Treasury and PSA International.

ComfortDelGro expands UK presence through £7m taxi operator acquisition

SINGAPORE taxi operator ComfortDelGro Corporation is expanding its presence in the UK through a £7 million (S$12.5 million) acquisition of the Liverpool City region's third-largest taxi and private-hire operator.

Singapore property auction listings could rise 10% in 2020 due to coronavirus outbreak: report

SINGAPORE property auction listings could rise by 10 per cent in 2020 as more properties are put up for sale amid an uncertain environment, Colliers International said on Tuesday.

STI gains 1.8% after its biggest rout since Oct 2008

THE benchmark index fell 0.8 per cent at the open but reversed course within the first hour to close 50.17 points or 1.8 per cent higher at 2,832.54.

Government & Economy

Japan unveils US$4b coronavirus package, not yet eyeing extra budget

Singapore logistics firm fined S$18,000 for lying about fair hiring

Bank of Japan will respond to impact of yen moves on economy: Kuroda

Indonesia mulls 2032 Olympics bid for new capital city with SoftBank's help: sources

Indonesia readying measures to stabilise financial markets: finance minister

Xi pays first visit to virus epicentre Wuhan: state media

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 10, 2020 06:03 PM
Stocks

STI gains 1.8% in session after its biggest rout since October 2008

Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) rebounded on Tuesday, after fears of a global Covid-19 epidemic and a shock...

Mar 10, 2020 05:45 PM
Consumer

French Connection posts FY loss as UK high-street competition weighs

[BENGALURU] Clothing retailer French Connection reported a full-year loss on Tuesday, citing difficult trading...

Mar 10, 2020 05:43 PM
Government & Economy

Japan unveils US$4b coronavirus package, not yet eyeing extra budget

[TOKYO] Japan unveiled on Tuesday a second package of measures worth about US$4 billion in spending to cope with the...

Mar 10, 2020 05:16 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up/down 6....

Mar 10, 2020 05:16 PM
Life & Culture

A McKinsey exec built a 1,000-piece art collection. Now he’s selling

[NEW YORK] Kito de Boer had been working at McKinsey for seven years when he moved to Delhi in 1992 to open up the...

