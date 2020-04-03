You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, Apr 03, 2020 - 6:30 PM

CBD-ST.jpg
Singapore workers in essential services and industries critical to global supply chains may continue going to work, even as the country puts in place stricter measures amid the Covid-19 outbreak.
ST FILE PHOTO

Covid-19 workplace closures 'not about business closure', many still able to operate

SINGAPORE workers in essential services and industries critical to global supply chains may continue going to work, even as the country puts in place stricter measures from April 7 till May 4 amid the Covid-19 outbreak, said Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing.

Schools to shift to full home-based learning from April 8: PM Lee

Students in all schools and institutes of higher learning will shift to full home-based learning from next Wednesday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said. All pre-school and student care centres will also be closed, but will provide "limited services" for children of parents who have to continue working and are unable to make alternative care arrangements.

Singapore retail sales shrink 8.6% in February; F&B among hardest hit

SINGAPORE'S retail sales continued their downward slide in February, shrinking 8.6 per cent year on year due to the decline in tourist arrivals and lower domestic consumption as a result of the deepening coronavirus pandemic, according to the Department of Statistics on Friday.

Singapore's richest man gains US$3.5b with ventilators

AS the coronavirus pandemic wrecks economies, markets and fortunes, three founders of a company that makes ventilators have added a combined US$7 billion to their wealth this year.

Singtel eyes sale of A$2b Australia tower portfolio: report

SINGTEL is said to be looking to sell its telecommunications towers in Australia worth more than A$2 billion (S$1.73 billion) in total. The telco’s Australian subsidiary Optus is expected to ink a sale and leaseback deal so it can continue to operate the mobile phone towers.

The STI today

STI underperforms regional benchmark indices on Friday

The Straits Times Index ended Friday down 63.74 points or 2.6 per cent at 2,389.29 points. It was by far the worst performer among Asian markets, which mostly finished flat or registered slight dips.

Government & Economy

Why sweetened layoff benefits may be at odds with US loan programme

Covid-19 workplace closures 'not about business closure', many still able to operate: Chan Chun Sing

Most workplaces must shut from next Tuesday: PM Lee

More support for Singapore households, businesses to be unveiled next Monday

Schools to shift to full home-based learning from April 8: PM Lee

China advises foreign diplomats to stop coming to Beijing

