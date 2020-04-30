DBS on Thursday guided that its oil-and-gas (O&G) lending portfolio at S$23 billion makes up its single-largest loan exposure to impacted industries made vulnerable by the Covid-19 pandemic, and that it sees more allowances set aside specifically for O&G support services.

DBS on Thursday guided that its oil-and-gas (O&G) lending portfolio at S$23 billion makes up its single-largest loan exposure to impacted industries made vulnerable by the Covid-19 pandemic, and that it sees more allowances set aside specifically for O&G support services.

Singapore's manufacturing, services firms pessimistic about next six months amid pandemic

COMPARED with the previous quarterly surveys, manufacturing sentiment swung from optimistic to pessimistic, while services pessimism deepened greatly.

Deliveroo lays off 25% of Singapore staff amid Covid-19 economic downturn

A TOTAL of 20 out of 80 Singapore staff will be affected by the headcount reduction, as part of a global cut that will hit more than 300 workers in several countries.

Grab staff urged to take no-pay leave; driver financial support may not extend past June 1

GRAB said it has dug deep into remaining resources to fund an extension of financial assistance for its drivers as transport rides continue to plunge by double-digit percentages.

SIA shareholders vote in favour of S$15b cash call

AT the virtual extraordinary general meeting (EGM), 99.79 per cent of the votes were in favour which will see S$8.8 billion raised through a 3-for-2 rights issue of shares and a convertible bond issue.

Value emerges for retail S-Reits: Morningstar

FOLLOWING an estimated 30 per cent decline in unit prices year-to-date as at April 15, Morningstar sees value emerging in three retail-exposed Reits, namely CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT), Suntec Reit, and Frasers Centrepoint Trust (FCT).

Corporate earnings

The STI today

STI records 4.2% gain this week

THE Straits Times Index (STI) kept momentum to record its fourth day of increase on Thursday, as it ends the trading week up 49.5 points or 1.92 per cent at 2,624.23.

