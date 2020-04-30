You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Apr 30, 2020 - 6:30 PM

doc7adad5cf9g51ikfi09im_doc6ub3bur8o3s4ftr0fo4.jpg
DBS on Thursday guided that its oil-and-gas (O&G) lending portfolio at S$23 billion makes up its single-largest loan exposure to impacted industries made vulnerable by the Covid-19 pandemic, and that it sees more allowances set aside specifically for O&G support services.
PHOTO: SPH

Stories you might have missed

DBS' O&G portfolio makes up largest chunk of loans to industries hit by Covid-19

DBS on Thursday guided that its oil-and-gas (O&G) lending portfolio at S$23 billion makes up its single-largest loan exposure to impacted industries made vulnerable by the Covid-19 pandemic, and that it sees more allowances set aside specifically for O&G support services.

Singapore's manufacturing, services firms pessimistic about next six months amid pandemic

COMPARED with the previous quarterly surveys, manufacturing sentiment swung from optimistic to pessimistic, while services pessimism deepened greatly. 

Deliveroo lays off 25% of Singapore staff amid Covid-19 economic downturn

A TOTAL of 20 out of 80 Singapore staff will be affected by the headcount reduction, as part of a global cut that will hit more than 300 workers in several countries. 

Grab staff urged to take no-pay leave; driver financial support may not extend past June 1

GRAB said it has dug deep into remaining resources to fund an extension of financial assistance for its drivers as transport rides continue to plunge by double-digit percentages.

SIA shareholders vote in favour of S$15b cash call

AT the virtual extraordinary general meeting (EGM), 99.79 per cent of the votes were in favour which will see S$8.8 billion raised through a 3-for-2 rights issue of shares and a convertible bond issue.

Value emerges for retail S-Reits: Morningstar

FOLLOWING an estimated 30 per cent decline in unit prices year-to-date as at April 15, Morningstar sees value emerging in three retail-exposed Reits, namely CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT), Suntec Reit, and Frasers Centrepoint Trust (FCT). 

Corporate earnings

The STI today

STI records 4.2% gain this week

THE Straits Times Index (STI) kept momentum to record its fourth day of increase on Thursday, as it ends the trading week up 49.5 points or 1.92 per cent at 2,624.23.
 

Government & Economy

New fund gets S$1m committed capital to help migrant workers in Singapore

528 new coronavirus cases, taking tally in Singapore to 16,169

Finance, tech firms on hiring spree amid coronavirus turmoil: LinkedIn

Japan's factory output, retail sales slump as virus hits economy

Thailand to reopen some businesses as new coronavirus cases slow

Germany’s new coronavirus cases increase the most in 4 days

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 30, 2020 06:21 PM
Stocks

STI records 4.2% gain this week

THE Straits Times Index (STI) kept its momentum to record its fourth day of increase on Thursday, as it ended the...

Apr 30, 2020 06:17 PM
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Mall Trust’s Q1 DPU down 70.5% on income retention

CAPITALAND Mall Trust (CMT) has entered cash-conservation mode amid the volatility of Covid-19, leading to a 70.5...

Apr 30, 2020 05:51 PM
Companies & Markets

GCCP gains approval to resume operations in Malaysia

QUARRYING firm GCCP Resources was on Tuesday given the green light from the Malaysian authorities this week to...

Apr 30, 2020 05:26 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 27.48...

Apr 30, 2020 05:08 PM
Government & Economy

New fund gets S$1m committed capital to help migrant workers in Singapore

SINGAPORE-BASED venture philanthropy organisation LEAP201 has received committed capital of S$1 million for its...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.