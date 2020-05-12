You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, May 12, 2020 - 6:30 PM

Changi Airport will be temporarily suspending operations at Terminal 4 (T4) from May 16 as part of further consolidation of terminal operations.
Changi Airport to close T4 from May 16 as part of further consolidation

THE move will allow Changi Airport Group (CAG) and its airport partners to continue saving on running costs such as utilities and cleaning.

CDL almost halves sales value, temporarily closes 30% of hotels in Q1

CITY Developments Limited (CDL) and its joint-venture associates sold 185 units with total sales value of S$278.1 million for its first quarter ended March 31, versus 173 units with sales value of S$516.3 million a year ago.

Singapore's April condo resale volume falls 57.3% amid 'circuit-breaker' period: SRX

YEAR on year, resale volume was 62.2 per cent lower and 66.8 per cent lower than the five-year average volumes for the month of April.

Revolut hires new Singapore executives as it ramps up regional growth

UK-BASED payments fintech Revolut on Tuesday announced that it has appointed James Shanahan - previously the chief operating officer (COO) of insurtech Singapore Life - as its Singapore chief executive officer to lead the growth of its Asia business. 

P2P lending platform Validus raises US$20m in Series B+ round

VALIDUS will continue to invest heavily in technology, and solidify its position in Singapore, Indonesia and Vietnam. 

Singapore stocks falter ahead of MSCI reweighting

THE Straits Times Index (STI) opened at 2,582.55 and hit an intraday high of 2,590.51 before closing at 2,587.81, down 23.50 points or 0.9 per cent. 

Nine multi-storey carpark rooftops in Singapore to be converted to urban farms

China says Phase 1 trade deal beneficial to US, China and the world

Hong Kong police chief admits 'undesirable' behaviour towards media at protest

UK to unveil changes to furloughing scheme

884 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, bringing total past 24,000

China announces new list of US imports eligible for tariff waivers

May 12, 2020 05:50 PM
Singapore stocks falter ahead of MSCI reweighting

SINGAPORE shares retraced some of their earlier gains on Tuesday in another sign that the market remains tentative...

May 12, 2020 05:44 PM
What to do with 50 pounds of potatoes? The quandaries of bulk buying

[NEW YORK] Elysia Mann never thought she'd see the day when her regular trips to the grocery store became a wistful...

May 12, 2020 05:40 PM
Hin Leong shipping unit Ocean Tankers granted interim judicial management

SINGAPORE'S largest oil tanker operator Ocean Tankers, part of the troubled mighty Hin Leong empire, was granted...

May 12, 2020 05:27 PM
China halts beef imports from 4 Australian firms as Covid-19 spat sours trade

[SYDNEY] China has suspended beef imports from four of Australia's largest meat processors, as the trade of several...

May 12, 2020 05:15 PM
Malaysia: Shares close lower on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 2.38...

