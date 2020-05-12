You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
Changi Airport to close T4 from May 16 as part of further consolidation
THE move will allow Changi Airport Group (CAG) and its airport partners to continue saving on running costs such as utilities and cleaning.
CDL almost halves sales value, temporarily closes 30% of hotels in Q1
CITY Developments Limited (CDL) and its joint-venture associates sold 185 units with total sales value of S$278.1 million for its first quarter ended March 31, versus 173 units with sales value of S$516.3 million a year ago.
Singapore's April condo resale volume falls 57.3% amid 'circuit-breaker' period: SRX
YEAR on year, resale volume was 62.2 per cent lower and 66.8 per cent lower than the five-year average volumes for the month of April.
Revolut hires new Singapore executives as it ramps up regional growth
UK-BASED payments fintech Revolut on Tuesday announced that it has appointed James Shanahan - previously the chief operating officer (COO) of insurtech Singapore Life - as its Singapore chief executive officer to lead the growth of its Asia business.
P2P lending platform Validus raises US$20m in Series B+ round
VALIDUS will continue to invest heavily in technology, and solidify its position in Singapore, Indonesia and Vietnam.
Corporate earnings
- AIMS Apac Reit cuts Q4 DPU by 27.3% to S$0.02
- Cromwell E-Reit's Q1 operational performance improves due to new acquisitions
The STI today
Singapore stocks falter ahead of MSCI reweighting
THE Straits Times Index (STI) opened at 2,582.55 and hit an intraday high of 2,590.51 before closing at 2,587.81, down 23.50 points or 0.9 per cent.
