Changi Airport will be temporarily suspending operations at Terminal 4 (T4) from May 16 as part of further consolidation of terminal operations.

Stories you might have missed

Changi Airport to close T4 from May 16 as part of further consolidation

THE move will allow Changi Airport Group (CAG) and its airport partners to continue saving on running costs such as utilities and cleaning.

CDL almost halves sales value, temporarily closes 30% of hotels in Q1

CITY Developments Limited (CDL) and its joint-venture associates sold 185 units with total sales value of S$278.1 million for its first quarter ended March 31, versus 173 units with sales value of S$516.3 million a year ago.

Singapore's April condo resale volume falls 57.3% amid 'circuit-breaker' period: SRX

YEAR on year, resale volume was 62.2 per cent lower and 66.8 per cent lower than the five-year average volumes for the month of April.

Revolut hires new Singapore executives as it ramps up regional growth

UK-BASED payments fintech Revolut on Tuesday announced that it has appointed James Shanahan - previously the chief operating officer (COO) of insurtech Singapore Life - as its Singapore chief executive officer to lead the growth of its Asia business.

P2P lending platform Validus raises US$20m in Series B+ round

VALIDUS will continue to invest heavily in technology, and solidify its position in Singapore, Indonesia and Vietnam.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Singapore stocks falter ahead of MSCI reweighting

THE Straits Times Index (STI) opened at 2,582.55 and hit an intraday high of 2,590.51 before closing at 2,587.81, down 23.50 points or 0.9 per cent.