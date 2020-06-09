Business sentiment among local firms remains downbeat for the third quarter of this year, but has improved from the previous quarter's record low amid the economy's gradual reopening.

Stories you might have missed

Singapore business sentiment remains downbeat but more optimism in manufacturing, financial sectors

BUSINESS sentiment among local firms remains downbeat for the third quarter of this year, but has improved from the previous quarter's record low amid the economy's gradual reopening.

Brokers' take: Analysts positive on SCI, Sembmarine deal; latter's share price slides

THE massive two-part proposal that will see Sembcorp Industries (SCI) and Sembcorp Marine (Sembmarine) parting ways is likely to be a boon for both companies, analysts said on Tuesday morning.

Govt to boost spending on infocomm technology to S$3.5b

THERE will be a major boost in government spending on information and communications technology (ICT) in this financial year as technology becomes increasingly important in people's lives amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Keppel denies allegations by drilling firm seeking to scrap US$425m rig deal

A WHOLLY-OWNED unit of London-based, Oslo-listed Awilco Drilling is purporting to terminate an offshore rig construction deal with Keppel FELS, due to alleged breaches of contract.

Singapore condo resales sink further but prices hold steady in 2nd month of circuit breaker: SRX

Resale prices for non-landed private homes held steady in May despite another plunge in sales volume during the second month of the circuit breaker period, according to flash figures from real estate portal SRX Property on Tuesday.

Lotte takes over Changi Airport's duty-free liquor, tobacco stores

CHANGI Airport on Tuesday welcomed South Korean travel retailer Lotte Duty Free as its new key liquor and tobacco concessionaire, replacing longtime tenant DFS Group.

The STI today

STI loses steam, snaps six-session winning streak

THE Straits Times Index (STI) ran out of steam in mid-afternoon on Tuesday, and closed 0.1 per cent or 2.8 points down at 2,794.17, snapping a six-session winning streak.