Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Jun 22, 2020 - 6:30 PM

Ravi Menon, managing director of MAS said the more effective way to build resilience in a post-Covid world is through greater supply diversification and building redundancies in global value chains.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Keeping supply chains open is one key global priority in the wake of Covid-19: MAS chief

RAVI Menon, managing director of MAS said the more effective way to build resilience in a post-Covid world is through greater supply diversification and building redundancies in global value chains.

Over 500 SMEs gain digital access to new markets overseas

DESPITE the Covid-19 pandemic, more than 500 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore were able to access new markets overseas through e-commerce platforms under the Grow Digital scheme. 

Employment agencies to get new licence conditions on fair hiring: MOM

EMPLOYMENT agencies (EAs) which have demonstrated the ability to hire fairly will be appointed placement partners to help Singaporeans secure jobs and traineeships under the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package.

Singapore stocks to see 'sustained rebound' on 'imminent' economic recovery: Morgan Stanley

SINGAPORE'S equity valuations have bottomed, and a "sustained rebound" is now underway as the market shifts its focus to an "imminent V-shaped recovery in the global economy", Morgan Stanley Research said in a report on Monday.

Two strata office floors at GB Building up for sale with S$11.9m, S$12.7m guide prices

WITH a strata area of 5,425 sq ft each, the office floors at Level 16 and 23 feature a regular and column-free layout and include views of the city.

Nets appoints ex-Visa exec as group CEO

THE Network for Electronic Transfers (Nets) on Monday said it has appointed Lawrence Chan as its group chief executive officer (CEO), effective June 22.

TiffinLabs acquires 1,000 delivery-enabled kitchens worldwide

THE kitchens are expected to open progressively worldwide from the last quarter of 2020 and will include kitchens in cities such as Chicago, Austin and San Francisco in the US, as well as London, Manchester and Birmingham in the UK.

The STI today

STI dips despite optimism of rebound in some quarters

THE Straits Times Index ended the first trading day of the week at 2,629.69, down 5.14 points or 0.2 per cent from Friday.
 

Government & Economy

NTUC extends seniors' discounts, price freeze on daily essentials

Australian officials warn against travel to new coronavirus hotspots

Deloitte Australia cuts 7% of its workforce due to Covid-19

ECB ready to cooperate to resolve German legal dispute

Employment agencies to get new licence conditions on fair hiring: MOM

218 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one in community

Jun 22, 2020 06:27 PM
Stocks

STI dips despite optimism of rebound in some quarters

THE Straits Times Index ended the first trading day of the week at 2,629.69, down 5.14 points or 0.2 per cent from Friday.

Jun 22, 2020 05:51 PM
Real Estate

Saudi Jabal Omar posts third straight quarterly loss as coronavirus bites

[RIYADH] Saudi Arabia's Jabal Omar Development Co, one of the kingdom's largest listed property developers, reported...

Jun 22, 2020 05:29 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Monday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 3.98...

Jun 22, 2020 05:26 PM
Garage

TiffinLabs acquires 1,000 delivery-enabled kitchens worldwide

FOOD-TECH firm TiffinLabs, which prepares and delivers cooked meals to its customers, on Monday said it has acquired...

Jun 22, 2020 05:14 PM
Companies & Markets

Scoot to operate flights to eight cities by August, offers free date change on tickets

SINGAPORE Airline's (SIA) budget carrier Scoot will reinstate flights to Guangzhou, Ipoh, Kuching and Penang this...

