Keeping supply chains open is one key global priority in the wake of Covid-19: MAS chief

RAVI Menon, managing director of MAS said the more effective way to build resilience in a post-Covid world is through greater supply diversification and building redundancies in global value chains.

Over 500 SMEs gain digital access to new markets overseas

DESPITE the Covid-19 pandemic, more than 500 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore were able to access new markets overseas through e-commerce platforms under the Grow Digital scheme.

Employment agencies to get new licence conditions on fair hiring: MOM

EMPLOYMENT agencies (EAs) which have demonstrated the ability to hire fairly will be appointed placement partners to help Singaporeans secure jobs and traineeships under the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package.

Singapore stocks to see 'sustained rebound' on 'imminent' economic recovery: Morgan Stanley

SINGAPORE'S equity valuations have bottomed, and a "sustained rebound" is now underway as the market shifts its focus to an "imminent V-shaped recovery in the global economy", Morgan Stanley Research said in a report on Monday.

Two strata office floors at GB Building up for sale with S$11.9m, S$12.7m guide prices

WITH a strata area of 5,425 sq ft each, the office floors at Level 16 and 23 feature a regular and column-free layout and include views of the city.

Nets appoints ex-Visa exec as group CEO

THE Network for Electronic Transfers (Nets) on Monday said it has appointed Lawrence Chan as its group chief executive officer (CEO), effective June 22.

TiffinLabs acquires 1,000 delivery-enabled kitchens worldwide

THE kitchens are expected to open progressively worldwide from the last quarter of 2020 and will include kitchens in cities such as Chicago, Austin and San Francisco in the US, as well as London, Manchester and Birmingham in the UK.

The STI today

STI dips despite optimism of rebound in some quarters

THE Straits Times Index ended the first trading day of the week at 2,629.69, down 5.14 points or 0.2 per cent from Friday.

