Singapore's resident employment staged a strong rebound in the third quarter of 2020, lifting resident employment levels to near pre-pandemic levels, Ministry of Manpower officials said on Thursday.

Singapore's Q3 resident employment surges by 43,200; MOM now 'cautiously optimistic'

AUBECK Kam, permanent secretary at MOM, said there will still be "considerable uncertainty" as the labour market tends to lag developments in GDP growth.

Singapore non-oil exports drop for second straight month in November with 4.9% fall

THIS was worse than the median estimate of 0.3 per cent growth in a private poll by Bloomberg, and extended the decrease of 3.1 per cent in October.

MAS to further extend US$60b swap facility with US Federal Reserve

THE Fed's network of USD (US dollar) swap facilities with 14 central banks, including the MAS, has provided a "critical backstop" for USD funding needs globally, said Singapore's central bank.

Singapore CBD rents to hit S$9.54 psf per month by end-2020: report

THE real estate services firm expects rents to continue their decline in 2021 and the fall comes as companies start negotiating for shorter leases.

Razer Fintech partners Rely to offer buy-now-pay-later services in South-east Asia

THROUGH the new alliance, Razer Merchant Services (RMS) merchants will be able to provide interest-free (buy-now-pay-later) BNPL solutions to their customers.

Keppel to build vessel in the US worth S$600m; more bondholders accede to Floatel lock-up

ITS hull will have a length of 472 feet, a width of 184 feet and a depth of 38 feet, making it one of the biggest offshore wind installation vessels in the world.

Shareholder of EH-Reit's manager files appeal to finance minister against removal

THE shareholder of Eagle Hospitality Reit Management (EHRM) - manager of Eagle Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (EH-Reit) - on Dec 10 filed an appeal to Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, regarding the directive on its removal.

Singapore shares falter as macroeconomic uncertainty lingers, STI down 0.5%

THE benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) fell 0.5 per cent or 14.78 points to 2,858.02.