Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Dec 17, 2020 - 6:30 PM

file7civ9eg4wwn1izr599fi (3).jpg
Singapore's resident employment staged a strong rebound in the third quarter of 2020, lifting resident employment levels to near pre-pandemic levels, Ministry of Manpower officials said on Thursday.
ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

Singapore's Q3 resident employment surges by 43,200; MOM now 'cautiously optimistic'

AUBECK Kam, permanent secretary at MOM, said there will still be "considerable uncertainty" as the labour market tends to lag developments in GDP growth.

Singapore non-oil exports drop for second straight month in November with 4.9% fall

THIS was worse than the median estimate of 0.3 per cent growth in a private poll by Bloomberg, and extended the decrease of 3.1 per cent in October.

MAS to further extend US$60b swap facility with US Federal Reserve

THE Fed's network of USD (US dollar) swap facilities with 14 central banks, including the MAS, has provided a "critical backstop" for USD funding needs globally, said Singapore's central bank.

Singapore CBD rents to hit S$9.54 psf per month by end-2020: report

THE real estate services firm expects rents to continue their decline in 2021 and the fall comes as companies start negotiating for shorter leases.

Razer Fintech partners Rely to offer buy-now-pay-later services in South-east Asia

THROUGH the new alliance, Razer Merchant Services (RMS) merchants will be able to provide interest-free (buy-now-pay-later) BNPL solutions to their customers.

Keppel to build vessel in the US worth S$600m; more bondholders accede to Floatel lock-up

ITS hull will have a length of 472 feet, a width of 184 feet and a depth of 38 feet, making it one of the biggest offshore wind installation vessels in the world.

Shareholder of EH-Reit's manager files appeal to finance minister against removal

THE shareholder of Eagle Hospitality Reit Management (EHRM) - manager of Eagle Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (EH-Reit) - on Dec 10 filed an appeal to Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, regarding the directive on its removal.

Singapore shares falter as macroeconomic uncertainty lingers, STI down 0.5%

THE benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) fell 0.5 per cent or 14.78 points to 2,858.02. 

Hong Kong sets new climate disclosure rules, aligns with global standard

France's Macron has tested positive for Covid-19

Thailand relaxes travel curbs for tourists from over 50 countries

24 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

US warns Pacific islands about Chinese bid for undersea cable project: sources

Tokyo says Covid-19 strain on hospitals is severe, raises alert to highest

Dec 17, 2020 06:19 PM
Hoe Leong appeals to strike out Malaysian civil suit for alleged deceit, fraudulent misrepresentation

HOE Leong Corporation on Thursday said it has appealed to strike out a civil suit in Malaysia for alleged deceit and...

Dec 17, 2020 06:16 PM
Hong Kong sets new climate disclosure rules, aligns with global standard

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong financial institutions and listed companies will have to disclose the financial impact of...

Dec 17, 2020 06:06 PM
UK's largest watch retailer lifts forecast as demand improves

[ZURICH] Watches of Switzerland Group raised its revenue forecast after a stronger-than-expected first half,...

Dec 17, 2020 05:52 PM
Singapore shares falter as macroeconomic uncertainty lingers, STI down 0.5%

LOCAL stocks ended Thursday in the red as investors remained generally cautious about Brexit talks, vaccine news and...

Dec 17, 2020 05:51 PM
France's Macron has tested positive for Covid-19

[PARIS] French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19, the French Presidency said on Thursday....

Stay up to date with The Business Times for