Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Jan 06, 2021 - 6:30 PM

Holland Rise GCB 6 Jan.jpg
The freehold, vacant plots are located in the Holland Rise GCB Area and have a combined land area of 52,992 square feet.
PHOTO: CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD

Holland Rise GCB site up for sale with S$68m indicative price

A HOLLAND Rise Good Class Bungalow (GCB) site comprising three adjoining plots of land is up for sale via expression of interest and has a combined land area of 52,992 square feet.

Great Eastern Life to redeem S$400m in 4.6% subordinated notes early

GREAT Eastern Life will redeem the notes at par with interest accrued on Jan 19, 2021, the insurer said in a bourse filing.

ProfilePrint bags pre-Series A funding from Singapore, Japan venture capital firms

PROFILEPRINT said it will use the funding to further strengthen its patented technology, develop analysis solutions on its SaaS (Software as a Service) platform and expand its team.

YouTrip inks partnership with Visa in South-east Asia expansion drive

SINGAPORE'S multi-currency mobile wallet YouTrip has inked a six-year partnership with Visa to accelerate its expansion into the rest of South-east Asia - with an eye on Malaysia and the Philippines as potential markets in the next six to 12 months.

Hin Leong's court-appointed managers seek to freeze Lim's assets

HIN Leong Trading (Pte) Ltd, under judicial managers from PricewaterhouseCoopers, has made an application to freeze assets, shares and funds held by its founder Lim Oon Kuin and his two children as efforts to recoup US$3.5 billion of debt from the collapsed oil trader continue.

The STI today

STI nearly flat; SembMarine jumps as oil prices cross US$50

SINGAPORE’S benchmark Straits Times Index ended at 2,863.01 on Wednesday, just 3.33 points or 0.12 per cent higher than a day ago, in its response to the Georgia Senate run-offs and oil price jump.

 

Government & Economy

China's central bank says it will make policy flexible, targeted in 2021

31 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; 29 imported and two in the community

North Korea's Kim tells party congress economic plan failed 'tremendously'

China steps up Covid curbs near Beijing as infections rise

India's services sector loses more steam in Dec, job cuts resume

Biden's Secretary of State nominee says Hong Kong arrests 'assault on... universal rights'

Jan 6, 2021 06:23 PM
Government & Economy

China's central bank says it will make policy flexible, targeted in 2021

[BEIJING] China's central bank said on Wednesday it would make its monetary policy flexible, targeted and...

Jan 6, 2021 06:17 PM
Stocks

STI nearly flat; SembMarine jumps as oil prices cross US$50

SINGAPORE'S benchmark Straits Times Index ended at 2,863.01 on Wednesday, just 3.33 points or 0.12 per cent higher...

Jan 6, 2021 05:57 PM
Transport

Honda offers early retirement in India amid slowing motorcycle sales

[CHENNAI] Honda Motor is offering voluntary retirement to some permanent employees at its motorcycles and scooters...

Jan 6, 2021 05:32 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 16....

Jan 6, 2021 05:22 PM
Energy & Commodities

Saudis take charge of oil market with surprise output cut

[LONDON] Saudi Arabia surprised the market with a large cut in crude production, an assertion of primacy over the...

Stay up to date with The Business Times for