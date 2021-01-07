You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Jan 07, 2021 - 6:30 PM

HDB 5_Reuters.jpg
Some of the locations with new resale flats that were transacted at higher prices are Dawson, Punggol and in Boon Tiong Road, said ERA Realty's Mr Mak.
PHOTO: REUTERS

82 HDB resale flats sold for at least S$1m in 2020: SRX

THERE were 82 million-dollar flats transacted in 2020, compared with 64 for 2019, after December saw 10 more of such transactions.

Redevelopment site for landed housing in Seletar up for sale with S$25m guide price

THE site at 2F Gerald Crescent has a 999-year leasehold and it is occupied by a vacant bungalow and has a site area of 2,962 square metres, or about 31,882 square feet.

Oxley gets S$106.4m investment from Hong Kong PE firm

PROPERTY developer Oxley Holdings has received a S$106.4 million investment through a convertible note issuance to funds managed by Dignari Capital Partners (DCP), a private equity firm based in Hong Kong.

Three Eagle Hospitality Trust directors resign

THREE independent directors from Eagle Hospitality Trust (EHT) - Tarun Kataria, Lau Chun Wah and Kelvin Tan - who were among those previously arrested and released on bail, have resigned from the firm's board.

BlackRock raps Top Glove board over worker safety

BLACKROCK has criticised Top Glove's board for failing to see to the health and safety of workers living in the glovemaker's dormitories.

The STI today

Regional indices, including STI, powered by Democratic win

SINGAPORE'S benchmark Straits Times Index recorded its fourth straight day of gains on Thursday, gaining 43.96 points or 1.54 per cent to 2,906.97, shrugging off news of violence in the US Capitol as protestors tried to overturn the election results.

Government & Economy

China Development Bank ex-chairman Hu jailed for life for bribery

Japan declares virus emergency for Tokyo amid record cases

US Congress affirms Biden's victory

33 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two in the community

Up to 4,000 financial firms could fail due to Covid, says UK regulator

Four deaths, 52 arrests made after Trump supporters storm US Capitol

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 7, 2021 06:48 PM
Companies & Markets

Soilbuild Construction appoints new CEO

SOILBUILD Construction Group has appointed Tan Hee Wee as chief executive officer (CEO) of the construction business...

Jan 7, 2021 06:28 PM
Stocks

SINGAPORE'S benchmark Straits Times Index recorded its fourth straight day of gains on Thursday, gaining 43.96...

Jan 7, 2021 06:24 PM
Energy & Commodities

Philippines grid operator preparing for potential record IPO

[MANILA] The Philippines' electricity grid operator is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) to comply with...

Jan 7, 2021 06:13 PM
Government & Economy

[BEIJING] China Development Bank's former chairman Hu Huaibang has been sentenced to life in prison for bribery, a...

Jan 7, 2021 05:52 PM
Consumer

Moderna CEO says vaccine likely to protect for 'couple of years'

[PARIS] Moderna's Covid-19 mRNA vaccine is likely to offer protection of up to a couple of years, its chief...

