Some of the locations with new resale flats that were transacted at higher prices are Dawson, Punggol and in Boon Tiong Road, said ERA Realty's Mr Mak.

82 HDB resale flats sold for at least S$1m in 2020: SRX

THERE were 82 million-dollar flats transacted in 2020, compared with 64 for 2019, after December saw 10 more of such transactions.

Redevelopment site for landed housing in Seletar up for sale with S$25m guide price

THE site at 2F Gerald Crescent has a 999-year leasehold and it is occupied by a vacant bungalow and has a site area of 2,962 square metres, or about 31,882 square feet.

Oxley gets S$106.4m investment from Hong Kong PE firm

PROPERTY developer Oxley Holdings has received a S$106.4 million investment through a convertible note issuance to funds managed by Dignari Capital Partners (DCP), a private equity firm based in Hong Kong.

Three Eagle Hospitality Trust directors resign

THREE independent directors from Eagle Hospitality Trust (EHT) - Tarun Kataria, Lau Chun Wah and Kelvin Tan - who were among those previously arrested and released on bail, have resigned from the firm's board.

BlackRock raps Top Glove board over worker safety

BLACKROCK has criticised Top Glove's board for failing to see to the health and safety of workers living in the glovemaker's dormitories.

The STI today

Regional indices, including STI, powered by Democratic win

SINGAPORE'S benchmark Straits Times Index recorded its fourth straight day of gains on Thursday, gaining 43.96 points or 1.54 per cent to 2,906.97, shrugging off news of violence in the US Capitol as protestors tried to overturn the election results.